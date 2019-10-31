Kootenai senior cross country runner Jacob Brewster recorded a personal-best finish Oct. 24 at the district meet.
Jacob finished in 19:11, and fellow senior Garrett came in at 21:41.
Desmond Naccarato also had a personal-best time to close out the season, finishing in 25:04. Alex Raudebaugh finished in 24:04.
“We have had a lot of successes and accomplishments throughout the season,” Coach Ashley Rauch said.
