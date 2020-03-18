St. Maries Little League returns in April and league coordinators seek registrations before the March 20 deadline.
There are four different age brackets for boys teams and two age brackets for softball.
Children born after Aug 31, 2015 will be eligible to start T-Ball. There will be a minor league for ages seven to nine, major league for children ages 10 to 12 and Junior league for ages 13 to 14.
For softball there will be minor league for ages seven to nine and major league for ages 10 to 12.
Organizer Kari Titus said that they prefer children get their registrations in by the deadline so that they can be sure to build teams in each league before the season starts. She said that they will still except new players after that deadline though.
“We don’t want to turn anyone away,” Ms. Titus said. “Even if we get a new player after the first week and games begin we will get them on a team.”
The season is slated to begin on April 6 though the softball draft and all in person coach meetings have been canceled between now and the start of the season. Ms. Titus said that coaches will draft and meet over email and text.
“As of right now we are still good to go until we hear any different,” Ms. Titus said.
Paper registrations can be found at KNRH Printing at 519 Main Ave in St. Maries.
Those with questions can contact Ms. Titus at 208-582-2281.
