St. Maries’ JV football team fumbled away its season opener Aug. 29 against Kellogg.
The Lumberjacks fell to 0-1 with a 0-44 loss to the Wildcats.
“The kids got an eye-opening experience into high school football,” Coach T.J. Hammond said. “We played hard, but had nine turnovers and only one first down. On the positive, most of the mistakes are correctable. Many of our kids played well, but we just need to correct assignment issues.”
The Lumberjacks host Medical Lake Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.