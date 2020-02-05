Going into last week’s trio of games, the Lakeside girls basketball team was in search of a test.
With a district tournament coming up next week featuring four teams that the Knights had gone 8-0 against this year, a pair of close losses (Wallace, Garfield-Palouse) were just what Coach Chris Dohrman was looking to get his team.
“We will look to close a little better and make plays in tight games,” Coach Dohrman commented.
Of Lakeside’s five losses, four of them have ended with margins of 10 or fewer points. The Knights have won three contests that were separated by less than 10 points, including an eight point win over Nixyaawii, OR, and six-point wins over Clark Fork and Priest River.
The team will take the top seed into next week’s district tournament, which begins bracket play Tuesday, Feb. 11 at North Idaho College, when the Knights face the winner of a likely Kootenai (0-9, 0-4 NSL before a Feb. 4 game at Clark Fork) and Clark Fork (3-8, 1-4 NSL before a Feb. 4 game against Kootenai) matchup at 6 p.m.
The girls went 1-2 in three contests last week, falling to Wallace 48-56 Jan. 28, despite a 22-point performance from Jolissa Holt, who went 9-21 shooting on the evening.
“We gave up a lot of second opportunities that lead to fouls or scores for Wallace,” Coach Dohrman said. “We need to limit turnovers.”
Lakeside played at Wallace Feb. 4 in a rematch that served as a regular season finale for the Knights. Wallace finishes its season Thursday at Kootenai.
Lakeside 48, Wallace 56
LHS 9 11 10 18 48
WHS 14 6 16 20 56
J. Holt 22 pts., 9-21 FG, 4-6 FT; Gorr 11 pts., 4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT; Peters 7 pts., 2-4 FG, 1-1 3PT; A. Holt 3pts., 1-5 3PT; Allen 2 pts., 1-1 FG; Anderson 2 pts., 1-4 FG; Adrian 1 pt., 1-2 FT
The girls defeated Genesis Prep Jan. 31 by a score of 73-17. Each of Lakeside’s 11 players scored in the win.
“It was a very good team win for us,” Coach Dohrman said. “We were able to get everyone in the score book, which is always nice to do.”
Lakeside 73, Genesis Prep 17
LHS 13 21 20 19 73
GP 10 3 0 4 17
Adrian 10 pts., 5-8 FG; Gorr 10 pts., 5-6 FG; Anderson 10 pts., 5-9 FG; Peters 9 pts., 4-6 FG, 1-1 FT; Marchand 8 pts., 4-7 FG; J. Holt 8 pts., 4-8 FG; A. Holt 6 pts., 2-5 FG; Middleton 6 pts., 3-5 FG; Daniels 2 pts., 1-2 FG; Matt 2 pts., 1-2 FG; Allen 2 pts., 1-3 FG
Lakeside went into halftime Feb. 1 at Garfield-Palouse down six, outscored its opponent 14-10 in the third and gave up several outside shots in the final frame to fall 37-47.
“We struggled to get going offensively,” Coach Dohrman, who’s team played its third game in five days Saturday, said. “We were within striking distance with a few minutes to go, but they hit a few three pointers to push the lead to 10.”
Ashlee Holt went 5-8 from three-point range to lead the Knights with 15 points as they fell to 13-5 going into a Feb. 4 game at Wallace.
Lakeside 37, Garfield-Palouse 47
LHS 5 9 14 9 37
GPAL 7 13 10 17 47
A.Holt 15 pts., 5-8 3 PT; Anderson 7 pts., 3-6 FG, 1-2 FT; J. Holt 5 pts., 1-9 FG, 1-2 3PT; Peters 3 pts., 1-4 FG, 1-2 FT; Middleton 3 pts., 1-1 3PT; Adrian 2 pts., 1-3 FG; Gorr 2 pts., 1-2 FG
Upcoming: Lakeside (13-5, 6-1 NSL before Feb. 4 game at Wallace) is idle week before opening district-tournament play Feb. 11 at North Idaho College. A win would put Lakeside in the championship Feb. 14 against the winner of G. Prep and Mullan.
