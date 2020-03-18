B.J. Derr, Tony Brede and Rick Bailey each finished the 10-week shoot at the St. Maries Gun Club within one point of one another.
B.J. Derr took the top spot with a total score of 168, Tony Brede was second with a 167 and Rick Bailey third with a 166.
Tony Brede scored a 166 in handicap over the 10 weeks, followed by B.J. Derr with a 157 and Paul Vannatter with a 152.
Doubles leaders were Rick Bailey with a 249, Tony Brede with a 232 and B.J. Derr with a 209.
Overall top three scorers were Tony Brede with 565, Rick Bailey with 564 and B.J. Derr with 534.
Ladies shooters included Tami Derr with a 259, Toni Anderson at 225 and Donna Bailey with a 203.
Tony Brede and Jack Crane tied for first in singles in the final week, each with scores of 25. Rick Bailey had a 24 and Doug Brede with a 23.
Handicap went to Doug Brede with a 23, Tony Brede and Rick Bailey with 22s and Dustin Brandvold with a 21.
Doubles was led by Tony Brede with a 43 and Rick Bailey with a 41.
The club will host its fun shoot Sunday, set for 1 p.m. at the St. Maries Gun Club.
