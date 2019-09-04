The Kootenai High volleyball team opened the 2019 season in dramatic fashion Aug. 28.
Down one set to Kellogg’s two, the Warriors rallied for wins in sets four and five to open their season on a victory.
“It was a really good matchup,” first-year coach Katie Ames said. “Both teams played really well.”
Kootenai opened with a 25-19 win before dropping the next two sets 25-27, 18-25, and followed with consecutive wins of 25-10, 15-12 to jump to a 1-0 mark.
“I think they kept their spirits up, they communicated and stayed focused,” Coach Ames commented. “They were tired, but they sure rallied.”
Abby Tiller recorded four digs for Kootenai, and Jacey Grange three kills in the win.
The Warriors travel to Kellogg Wednesday (tonight) for a 6 p.m. contest, and host Wallace Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
