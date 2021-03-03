It was not without a bit of added struggle.
But the Lakeside boys basketball team managed to overcome the loss of senior post Day Day Higgins and qualify for this week’s state tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell with a second consecutive district championship, Feb. 26.
J.J. Hall stepped up to provide the Knights’ with offense as he scored 25 points in the district championship game against Wallace. His team took a two-point lead into halftime and outscored the Miners 20-11 in the third quarter of a 65-62 victory.
The win snapped a two-game losing skid for Lakeside, which had not played since Feb. 11 due to its senior night against Bonners Ferry canceled due to weather concerns.
Lakeside will open the 1AD1 state tournament Wednesday against Oakley, which also won its district tournament.
The Hornets’ longest winning streak came in the middle of its season when it strung together nine games from mid-December into late January.
Oakley is 19-3 on the season, losing to Ambrose, ranked second in the latest 2A polls, Valley, ranked fifth in the 2A poll and league opponent Lighthouse Christian.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. PST Wednesday. A win would pit Lakeside against the winner of Riverstone (13-0) and Prairie (17-5) Thursday.
Lakeside 65, Wallace 52
LHS 8 14 20 23 65
WAL 6 14 11 21 52
J.J. Hall – 25 pts.; Brown – 13 pts.; Spotted Horse – 9 pts.; Abuan – 7 pts.; L. Matt – 4 pts.; Q. Hall – 4 pts.; Louie – 2 pts.; C. Matt – 1 pt.
