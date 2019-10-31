A straight-set loss ended the Kootenai volleyball team’s season Oct. 23.
The Warriors fell to Lakeside in a district play-in match 4-25, 14-25, 17-25.
Bella DeFoort had one block and one kill in the effort, Sarah Thaut recorded one kill, Jacey Grange one block and Amanda Wine one dig.
“I am so proud of the girls,” Coach Katie Ames said. “Each team member showed strengths and improvements throughout the season. I think this was a pivotal year for the team, and I’m excited and looking forward to the future.”
Kootenai closes its season on a 1-10, 0-7 NSL record.
