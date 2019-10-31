St. Maries’ middle school football team closed its season with a win over Bonners Ferry.
Cole Darnold scored the first six points for his team on a 34-yard rushing touchdown.
A booming kickoff from Gavin Wemhoff pinned the Badgers deep into their own territory, leading to a turnover and second touchdown for Cole, who rushed for an 18-yard score.
The Lumberjack eighth grade team won the game, 12-6.
Coach Aaron Cloud credited Milo Marsh for his efforts at receiver.
“He was our top receiver of the day, and likely the season,” Coach Cloud said. “He’s been consistent, and continued to improve his game with many receptions and huge gains when we needed them.”
The Lumberjack seventh graders scrimmaged Bonners Ferry, falling 6-7. Jerret Brebner rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the defeat.
Coach Cloud highlighted the Lumberjack defense, which held opponents to 19 points over the course of six games.
“Coach Tyler Morris has played a huge part in our defensive success,” he said. “His players on defense fight every game to keep us in a winning position, and they learn a lot of valuable lessons that should transfer right over to the high school team.”
St. Maries closes its season with a 5-1 record. – Collin Scheel
