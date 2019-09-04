A dismal third set crippled St. Maries’ volleyball team Aug. 29 at Bonners Ferry.
After taking a two-sets-to-none lead over the Badgers, the Lumberjacks’ chance at consecutive sweeps over their 3A opponents was upended in a 12-25 loss.
Bonners Ferry handed St. Maries a loss in its season opener, 25-20, 25-21, 12-25, 21-25, 12-15.
“We were able to try some different rotations and get our first game jitters out of the way,” Coach Rachele Asbury said. “We know what we need to work on now to prepare.”
Allie Brebner recorded 30 digs in the defeat. Sami Badgett had 35 assists, Mackenzie Hammond nine kills and Sami four blocks. Jayden Martin and Sami each served a pair of aces in the effort.
The team travels to the Lewiston Invite Saturday before opening its home schedule Sept. 10 with a 7 p.m. match against Kellogg.
JV volleyball team drops opener to Bonners Ferry
St. Maries’ JV volleyball team opened its season with a dominant first set Aug. 29 at Bonners Ferry.
Tayva Maitland served 11 aces as the Lumberjacks fell in three sets, 25-11, 21-25, 16-18.
Kassidi Scott had two assists and two kills and Lexi Fuller added five digs in the effort.
The team travels to the Genesee JV tournament Saturday at 8 a.m., and opens at home Sept. 10 with a 5:30 p.m. match against Kellogg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.