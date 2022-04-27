Sampson, Thomason plan May wedding in St. Maries

Tristan Allen Sampson and Katelyn Michelle Thomason of Post Falls recently announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Chris Thomason and Christy Kopf, both of St. Maries.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Jerry and Dawn Sampson of St. Maries.
The couple plans to be wed May 21, 2022 in St. Maries.
