Sliders are mini hamburgers and I found an easy way to make a pan of rolls into a pan of sliders for dinner.
Cheeseburger Sliders: In a large skillet, brown 2 pounds of lean hamburger with 1/2 tsp. of olive oil. Add 1/2 large onion (diced), 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp pepper, and 1 tsp. garlic powder. Break up beef as it cooks. Drain off fat and add 1/4 cup mayonnaise. Cut 2 packages of 12 dinner rolls (24 total) in half lengthwise. Spread the bottoms of the rolls with the hamburger mixture. Cover the beef with 8 ounces of grated cheddar cheese. Place the tops on the rolls over the cheese. Brush tops with 2 Tbsp. melted butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees or until cheese is melted. Pull apart the sliders to eat.
Prophet Memorial: A Celebration of Life for Jerry Prophet is May 1 at 4 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. A casual dinner will be provided. Hors d’oeurves and desserts are welcome.
Meet and Greet: A Meet and Greet with candidates is May 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange, 24361 S. Brenda St., Medimont, Id. Come and meet candidates Heather Scott, State Representative Seat A, Dale Hawkins, State Representative Seat B, Phil Hart, State Senator, Bruce Mattare and Leslie Duncan for Kootenai County Commissioners. Make sure your vote goes to those who will support your values. The Republican Primary is May 17, check your registration status and polling locations at Voteidaho.gov.
Book Clubs: The Classic Book Club meeting is May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The book is “Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring.
The Fiction Book Club meeting is May 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The book is “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn.
Boot Scootin’ Boogie: The Annual Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dinner, Dancing, Raffle and Auction is May 14 at the Country Barn Bed and Breakfast, 18500 S. Old Lane Rd., Cataldo. Cocktail Hour begins at 3:30 p.m., Silent Auction is from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Dinner is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Live auction is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live music and dancing to the Wild Wooly Band is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tickets are $45. Tickets include dinner, dance, and 2 drink tickets. Age 21 or older. Tickets available at One Shot Charlies. Advance payment by cash or check required. Call or text Whitney Hruza for information, 208-755-4431. Shuttle service is available from Harrison, contact 208-407-0216. Money raised from the event go toward the Fourth of July fireworks, flowers on Main Street and much more.
Plant Sale: The Rose Lake Historical Society is May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until no customers. Donations for the sale are needed. They are looking for plants, garden tools and equipment, outdoor furniture, yard art, garden books, pots, and flower vases. Donations can be left on the small porch by the ramp on the east side of the Rose Lake School. They also are looking for volunteers. If interested in helping, contact 208-682-2900.
Camp Dinner: The N-SID-SEN Camp and Retreat Center is having a Drive-up Dinner fundraiser on May 12. Pick-up or picnic with your dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine outside or inside the dining hall. The menu is lemon pepper chicken, roasted herb potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and butter and Julie’s custom sugar cookies. The cost is $35 per plate. Donations above the per plate charge will be joyfully accepted. There will be a camp tour at 5 p.m. The address is 36395 S. Hwy. 95, Harrison, Id. Reserve your dinner by April 19 at office@n-sid-sen.org or call 208-689-3489.
Rummage Sale: The Harrison Seniors and Harrison TOPS is gathering items for their annual rummage sale on June 18. Items can be brought to the Harrison Senior Center on Monday and Thursday mornings. No large furniture is being accepted.
School Job: Kootenai School District is accepting letters of interest for summer maintenance help. It will involve on-campus lawn maintenance, irrigation, help inside buildings when needed, and will involve some heavy lifting at times. Hours are variable depending on requirements and schedules. Hourly rate $13.00-$18.00 depending on experience. Submit your letter of interest to the District Office or e-mail your letter to cshannon@sd274.com.
