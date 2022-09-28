Friday, Sept. 16
9:13 a.m.: A St. Maries man called and asked a deputy to escort him to an address so he could retrieve his vehicle and a change of clothes.
9:42 p.m.: A St. Maries man called to report a dog on his property. He said this is the fifth time he’s called to report this animal and that his property is being tore up by the dog.
5:20 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her mom was drunk and was pushing and hitting her granddaughter.
Saturday, Sept. 17
7:51 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported a black Chevy without plates or any identifiers at the boat launch.
11:00 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he’s been having issues in his neighborhood with threats and harassment. The first instance was last year with a note on his vehicle. The vehicle was also keyed at that time. Then, last night, he found a note on his car.
Sunday, Sept. 18
9:55 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she put up a no trespassing sign on her side of the property and it was removed by the neighbor.
8:24 p.m.: There was a report of a woman walking in and out of traffic at Highway 95 in Plummer. The caller said the female was almost hit by four cars. She was wearing pants, a backpack and jacket.
Monday, Sept. 19
5:01 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported there was a male wandering around in the area of 1st Street and he was yelling and hollering.
3:40 p.m.: A Santa woman reported she was walking into the post office in Santa when her neighbor, who she has a restraining order against, walked out. She said she went and got in her car until the neighbor left and wanted the interaction noted.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
7:57 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said her dog was barking and when she looked out the window, she saw a young male taking her mail out of her box. She said she went out and asked him what he was doing and he said nothing. She said she was able to get her mail back. The male left saying he was sorry and wouldn’t do it again.
3:12 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that people picking up their children at the Flat Creek bus stop are parking between the stop sign and the highway, obstructing the view for people trying to enter the highway.
3:26 p.m.: There was a report of people stalled out in a boat a half mile up the St. Joe River. The boat had left from Chatcolet.
4:21 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported there was a female yelling in the lobby. The caller said she could not hear dispatch over the yelling.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
5:37 a.m.: There was a report of a female at the corner of 8th and Main yelling and screaming. The caller said the behavior had been going on for about five to ten minutes.
9:26 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her husband fell off a ladder at their house. She said he was up but complaining of back and shoulder pain.
3:03 p.m.: A St. Maries caller reported finding marijuana at the gym and wanted someone to come and pick it up to dispose of it.
Thursday, Sept. 22
9:37 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he found a needle at the park. He said he didn’t pick it up and didn’t know what to do with it.
