How long have you been teaching?
I’ve been teaching for a month now, but I have been working at Heyburn for almost six years as a paraprofessional and a substitute.
What made you decide to become a teacher?
I have always loved working with children. When I was in high school, I helped my mom homeschool my younger brother and I loved watching him learn. He would be so happy when he understood something I taught him. Later, when I was hired with the district as a paraprofessional in the special education department, I saw that same look of accomplishment on my students’ faces. I decided that I would further my education to continue building that feeling of accomplishment in my students year after year.
What grade do you teach and why did you choose that grade?
I teach kindergarten at Heyburn but when I took the position I didn’t really have a preference. I’ve taught preschool for a short time and completed my student teaching in a first-grade classroom so I thought kindergarten would be a great start.
What were some expectations you had going into the profession?
I expected to build positive relationships with my students. I wanted my classroom to feel safe, welcoming, and fun. I knew the best way to encourage my students to learn would be to build them up with positivity and kindness while also teaching them how to learn.
How has it turned out like you expected? How is it different?
It has been such a great experience already. The students have been so welcoming and fun. They are more receptive to new material when the atmosphere in the classroom is positive. Some days, it is harder to have a calm, peaceful classroom but I can teach them that our whole day is not ruined because of a little hiccup. They know I am learning, just like them. They are so patient and kind. I can teach them through my mistakes and show them that we can learn and grow together.
What do you enjoy most about your profession?
I love watching the students grow and move through the grades. It is so heartwarming to hear “Hey Ms. H!” yelled across the gym or playground and turn to see a fifth grade student who is so excited to see me and tell me something exciting that has happened to them. Those students I’ve built a relationship with who still remember me and want to visit are such a blessing.
What do you enjoy the least?
The lack of bathroom breaks and the indigestion/hiccups from scarfing my food on my lunch break.
What is a common misconception about your profession that you’d like to correct?
I think the reaction I get most from people when I tell them what I do is “wow, I could never do that, I don’t have the patience.” I have to admit it takes a lot, but I could not think of anything I would rather do than this. I want to see these kids succeed, and if that means I use every ounce of my patience to get them there, I will. Underwater welding… now that’s something I could never do!
How has COVID affected your classroom?
So far, it hasn’t affected the class that much. The seasonal sicknesses make their way in and through but I have still had a full class most days. Snot comes with the territory but Lysol is very close at hand.
What was the funniest thing a student has ever asked you?
Not really a question but it stuck with me. I had a student in small-group who would make me laugh all the time. I was wearing red lipstick one day, which I didn’t do very often, and he hadn’t made eye contact with me yet; just came in and sat down. When he finally looked up at me I heard him gasp and he said “You’re so beautiful!” I didn’t know if I should blush or laugh!
