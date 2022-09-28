Prosecutor’s Office
Bob E. Dianda, b. 1971, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: violation of a civil protection order (Sept 17).
Kevin S. Yazzie, b. 1977, of DeSmet. Misdemeanors: driving without privileges, no insurance (Sept. 12).
Danielle K. Coelho, b. 1993, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: possession of THC (Sept. 13).
Michael A. Pooley, b. 2002, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana (Sept. 17).
Casey G. Elders, b. 1990, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges and possession of marijuana (Sept. 12).
Criminal Dispositions
Tracey D. Horn, b. 1987, of Lenore, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS), judgment withheld. $197.50 cost, 6 months unsupervised probation (Sept. 19).
Kathryn M. Rohrich, b. 1988, pled guilty to public nuisance (MIS). $1,000 fine (all suspended), $157.50 cost, 30 days jail (all suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation (Sept. 19).
Civil Dispositions
Chapman Financial Services Inc. vs. Kathy A. Judson and Michael R. Judson, petition granted in favor of Chapman Financial Services (Sept. 19).
Automated Accounts Inc. vs. Jared J. Gray, $3,250.68 petition granted in favor of Automated Accounts Inc.
