Cranberries and Apples: 2 (21 ounce) cans Pie Apples, 1 (16 ounce) can Whole Cranberry Sauce, 2 cups Sugar, 1 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon, Red Food Coloring, optional.
In a large saucepan, mix together the apples, cranberry sauce, sugar and cinnamon. Add a few drops of red food coloring. Simmer for about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate to chill. Great served with pork.
UpRiver AfterSchool Program: UpRiver AfterSchool program recently had many students participate in making handmade gnomes from the student’s hand prints.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Dec. 8 winners were Rhonda Manley, Kristie Hunter, David Groth, Annette Parker, Cathy Anderson, Hayley Keith, Tina Smith, Jim Hanson and Bess Boutillier. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fernwood Senior Center. Must be 18 years or older to play.
Weight Club: Kristi Preyer was the Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Winners: Fernwood’s third annual “Lighted Christmas Parade winners were Barks & Bubbles, Best Float; Patty, Sean, Krystal Stufflebeem and Cole Culton, Best Festive; Ellen Davenport, Best Lights; Elizabeth Quigley and Shilo Pfeiffer, Best Theme.
Winter Reading: The Tri-Community Library’s “Winter Reading” begins Dec. 14 (today) and will continue to Jan. 4. Pre- Kindergarten to teens-read and earn tickets for a raffle prize. Finish filling in a bookmark and receive a small prize. For every bookmark filled out and turned in – receive on ticket. Adults-for every book read, receive a raffle ticket and enter to win one of three $25 gift certificates. Raffle prize winners will be drawn on Jan. 5. Need not be present to win.
School Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver breakfasts and lunches for Dec. 14-biscuits and country gravy and sausage pizza with lunch salad; Dec. 15-french toast sticks and chili with cinnamon roll with icing; Dec 16-pumpkin bread and hamburger with crinkle cut fries. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetables and milk. Breakfast is free to all students.
Christmas Cookies: The Tri-Community’s 5th annual Christmas Cookie Decorating Day will be Dec. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. All the supplies will be provided.
Community Bazaar: Drifters in Emida will host a “Community Bazaar” Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The bazaar will have multiple vendors and a wine tasting event.
UpRiver Ladies’ Night: This will be the final UpRiver Ladies’ Night of 2022 Dec. 18 at the Fernwood CAF Building at 6:30 p.m. This Ladies’ Night will be a night filled with making paper crafts. Paper craft supplies will be provided, but if you have a special paper, card stock or wrapping paper-do bring it. Double sided tape would be appreciated. There will be hot beverages available. If you would like to bring your favorite holiday dish to share that would be great.
Christmas Break: The UpRiver Elementary School’s Christmas break will be from Dec. 19 – Dec. 30.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior meals for Dec. 15-jambalaya, cornbread, soup/salad bar, homemade whole wheat rolls, Mississippi mud cake and beverage; Dec. 19-chicken cordon blue casserole, asparagus, soup/salad bar, wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert and beverage.
Christmas Stockings: The annual Christmas Stockings are hanging in Drifters in Emida. Donations of toys to fill the stockings are still being accepted. Tickets are .25 cents for one or five for $1.00. The drawing will be Dec. 17.
Christmas Craft Fair: The Emida Christmas Craft Fair will be Dec. 17 at the Emida Community Center’s gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served. Many local vendors and crafters will be there. Santa will be present from 1 to 3 p.m. The Christmas Stocking winners will be drawing during the event. Need not be present to win. Sponsored by the Emida Community Center Association.
Shopping Spree: There is still time to enter the Fernwood Mercantile’s $200 Shopping Spree. A monetary donation ($5 or more) or purchase a food bag and receive a ticket for the drawing. All proceeds will support the UpRiver Food Bank. The drawing will be on Dec. 18. Need not be present to win.
Christmas Cantata: The Emida Community Bible Church will have a Christmas Cantata “Majesty in the Manger” at the Emida Community Center’s gymnasium Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. There will be a free dinner after the performance. Everyone is welcome.
