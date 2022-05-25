Friday, May 13
10:02 a.m.: A woman reported there was an erratic driver behind her and the vehicle was trying to rear-end her. She said she has children in the car.
1:15 p.m.: A DeSmet resident reported there was a white horse running loose along Highway 95.
2:41 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported there was a lot of smoke coming from his neighbor’s house. He wasn’t sure if they are burning or if something was on fire.
6:41 p.m.: There was a report of a male passed out in front of Ace Hardware in Plummer.
Saturday, May 14
9:57 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she backed into her neighbor’s car and needed a deputy to come and do a report.
3:00 p.m.: A Fernwood man reported the neighbor’s kid was trespassing and shooting a sign on his property.
9:38 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported hearing a loud pop and then she lost power. She said her neighbor is also out of power.
Sunday, May 15
2:54 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she found a fully loaded gun on the floor at the bar and was unsure of what to do with it.
7:36 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported his vehicle was broken into last night and his Kimber firearm is missing.
6:16 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he just got back to his residence after staying in Spokane and he was missing his American Flag, and a portion of the flag staff. He said there was also a flashlight missing and he found a black cap behind his washing machine. He said he didn’t buy a black cap.
10:51 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported when her husband went to work, they noticed a suspicious vehicle. She said the vehicle turned off its lights and crept slowly by the residence.
Monday, May 16
11:24 p.m.: There was a report of a vehicle believed to have been abandoned at the Emida dumpsters.
Tuesday, May 17
8:57 a.m.: A Emida man reported vandalism on his truck.
4:28 p.m.: A caller reported there was a dog inside a vehicle at Harvest Foods and all the windows were up. The caller attempted to page owners in the store and there has been zero response.
Wednesday, May 18
1:52 a.m.: There was a report of an older blue vehicle that kept driving by the ER. It was very loud and had been driving by for the past 20 minutes.
3:12 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported a male just tried to walk through her property.
8:13 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported there was a homeless individual sleeping in the vehicle.
6:02 p.m.: There was a report that the sign announcing the closure on Railroad Avenue had blown over and was in the middle of the road.
8:11 p.m.: There was a report of a female along Main Avenue sitting on the curb in a black hooded sweatshirt curled over. The caller thought she might need help.
