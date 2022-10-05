My neighbor, Penny Bratton shared her zucchini bread recipe with me to help me use my abundance of zucchini.
Zucchini Bread: In a mixing bowl, combine together, 3 eggs, 1 cup oil, 2 cups sugar. Add 1 tsp. baking soda, 1/4 tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 3 cups flour, 1 Tbsp. vanilla and 2 cups grated zucchini. Mix until combined and pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.
Visionary: The Visionary Missionary Society luncheon and meeting is Oct. 6 at noon at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. Jean Dohrman is the hostess.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is meeting Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. Bring along your quilting, sewing, or craft project, sewing machine and a snack lunch.
Harvest Festival: The Rose Lake Harvest Festival and Yard Sale is Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the Rose Lake School. There will be locally grown pumpkins, cornstalks, and gourds as well as craft and bake sale happening in the school parking lot. Inside the school, there will be lots of great treasures, including vintage and western clothing, jewelry, holiday décor, antiques, glassware, household items, furniture and more.
Community Yard Sale: A Community Yard Sale is Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valley Mart parking lot. Vendors are welcome. Bring your old, new, used or unwanted items and sell from your trunk. Bring veggies, fruits, jams, and baked items too. There is no charge for the event. Contact Trinity McKee at 505-385-0672 for space information.
No School: There will be no school at Harrison Elementary and Kootenai Jr./Sr. High Oct. 10.
School Board: The Kootenai School District Board of Trustees meeting is Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. It is an in-service/professional day.
Book Mobile: The Bookmobile will be at the Valley Mart Store Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Harrison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Air Force Band: The US Air Force Band will perform at the Kootenai High School Gym Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are required but are free of charge. To obtain tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Everyone is welcome.
Barn Party: The Boot Scootin’ Boogie Barn Dance, Dinner, Raffle and Auction is Oct. 22 at the Country Barn Bed and Breakfast, 18500 S. Old Lane Rd., Cataldo. Tickets are $45 each. Tickets include dinner, dance and two drink tickets (must be 21 or older). Cocktail hour is at $3:30, Silent auction is 3:30 to 6 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., live auction is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and dancing to live music by Out West is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at One Shot Charlies or contact Whitney Hruza 208-755-4431.
Trunk or Treat: Kid’s College presents Halloween Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Harrison City Park. For more information call Tara Atkin, 208-689-3511 or e-mail tatkin@sd274.com.
Bazaar: The Harrison Elementary PTO Bazaar is Nov. 5 at Kootenai Jr. High Gym. Contact Nancy Maitland, 208-689-3191 for Vendor information.
Christmas Child: The Christmas Child Shoebox Project through Samaritan’s Purse is coming soon. The shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, hygiene items, toys and clothing items. The boxes will be shipped to children all over the world. Items for the boxes need to be purchased now. The Harrison Community Baptist Church has an Amazon shopping list available at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/38I7GKDN66NA3?ref_+wl_share , the items will be shipped directly to Julie Gunderson, project coordinator.
Items can also be purchased at the store; toothbrushes (individually packaged), floss, flip flops, socks, underwear, school supplies, baby dolls, toy cars, small stuffed animals, games, etc. The packing party will be Nov. 12.
Exercise: Fit and Fall Proof Exercise Classes are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Harrison Senior Center. Fit and Fall Proof is an exercise program supported by the State of Idaho. It is a group of exercises to strengthen your core and improve your balance. Call 208-689-3194 for more information.
