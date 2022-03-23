Friday, March 11
3:28 a.m.: A motorist reported a male standing in the middle of the roadway in Plummer trying to flag down a ride to work. The caller thought the male was drunk.
7:13 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he saw a cougar cross 2nd Street. He said his son also thought he saw a cougar about ten days ago dragging a dead deer.
10:12 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported she had some kids come and knock on her door and then run away. She says this happens every couple of months and she is tired of it. She said she doesn’t know who the kids are, or what they look like.
Saturday, March 12
12:54 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported hearing fireworks or shots fired about two blocks away from the school.
10:48 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported there were children in the park jumping on the picnic tables yelling and screaming.
Sunday, March 13
1:38 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that she thinks there is a vehicle that has been abandoned on Highland Avenue.
4:47 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported some individuals on a four wheeler were driving up and down Lincoln Avenue and blowing through stop signs.
Monday, March 14
1:59 p.m.: There was a report of a mini potbellied pig running around in the area of Kootenai Avenue. The caller said the pig was solid black, and looked to be well taken care of as it is fat. The caller thought it must be someone’s pet.
5:42 p.m.: A caller reported there was something highly suspicious going on at the first corner on the St. Maries River Road at the pull out near the train tracks. The caller said a male was sitting inside of a Silver Honda smoking out of a can.
7:50 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported someone was shining lasers into her camper and she wanted a deputy to respond.
Tuesday, March 15
12:36 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported there was a tree that looked like it could fall across Highway 3 near where the historical sign is. She said the wind was supposed to be blowing hard today and wanted to know what could be done about the tree.
7:01 p.m.: A St. Maries woman requested an ambulance for her husband who cut himself and may have cut off his finger.
Wednesday, March 16
10:00 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported a stolen bow.
12:06 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that there were three dogs running around chasing her animals and wanted a deputy to come and get them.
8:05 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported there was a guy outside talking to his son several hours ago. He said the stranger came by on foot and again on a bicycle and was trying to talk his son into looking for his keys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.