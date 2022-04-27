Thursday, April 14
4:14 a.m.: There was a report of a man and two females running around DeSmet yelling and screaming, and banging on doors.
10:35 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her daughter is receiving threatening and harassing emails. She said the emails are getting worse. She said her daughter will block an email and the sender uses a different one. She said her daughter believes they are coming from another student.
4:35 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported an individual was at his house about 15 minutes ago and stole his epilepsy medication. He said he has looked everywhere and cannot find it. He said he left the room for five minutes while the individual was present.
Friday, April 15
10:30 a.m.: A St. Maries man wanted to report his ex-wife and his daughter were selling his items.
11:32 a.m.: A Tensed woman wanted to talk to a deputy regarding her neighbor parking a bunch of U-Hauls along the property and she cannot get into her garage. She said she has questions about the different between a street and lane and if he was allowed to do this.
5:19 p.m.: A St. Maries resident made a report of two individuals, one driving a green go-cart and the other on an orange dirt bike, riding around the block continuously.
6:19 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported her friend just contacted her and told her she was hurt by her 12-year-old son. She was unsure of specific injuries.
Saturday, April 16
7:52 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported there were two cows in the parking lot of the gas stations at the junction of Highway 95 and Highway 5. She said they kept wandering into the highway. The cows were described as being brown.
10:34 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported his ex-girlfriend broke into his house last night and a bunch of stuff was thrown around. He said he knows it was her because she kept calling him and messaging him.
Sunday, April 17
9:37 p.m.: There was a report of a male walking toward Plummer. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. The caller thought it was suspicious so wanted to call it in.
Monday, April 18
1:54 p.m.: A St. Maries resident wanted a deputy to go out to the Milltown dumpster for someone in a little red car who appeared to be setting up camp since Friday night. The caller said he wants them to leave because they are close to his rentals and there are children in the area.
2:00 p.m.: A St. Maries woman called and was very upset because she was run off the road. She said she could have been killed. She gave a description of the vehicle and wanted a deputy to meet her and cite the driver.
4:04 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported someone left trash by the first railroad tracks up St. Maries River Road. The caller said she picked up some of the trash and there was mail in it with names on it.
Tuesday, April 19
6:48 a.m.: A Fernwood resident reported there have been dogs chasing children at UpRiver School.
3:57 p.m.: There was a report of a three-year-old girl running into traffic along Main Avenue. The toddler was with a group of other children.
Wednesday, April 20
6:44 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported the grandmother next door just grabbed the hood of one of the little boys and made him hit the car door. The caller said the boy is six years old or younger. The caller said they were in a red Subaru with the back window knocked out. The grandmother was described as a white female, with red hair and wearing camo pants. The caller did not know the individual’s name.
10:19 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported there was a “big man” on Main Avenue waving a large stick and yelling loudly.
3:25 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported receiving a nude photo via text message; did not want contact and believed it to a scam, but thought it should be reported.
3:36 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he has a pot-bellied pig in his yard and someone was looking for one but he doesn’t know their name.
6:04 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported someone has been shooting a bow and arrow toward his residence. He said he believes it is happening at night.
Thursday, April 21
9:42 a.m.: A Tensed man reported he wanted extra patrol in the area of his home as his wife would be home alone for a few days.
