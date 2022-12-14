Chicken is a one of my favorite meats to cook for dinner. This recipe is very simple to make but is very moist, flavorful and easy.
Melt In Your Mouth Chicken: In a bowl, combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, 1 tsp seasoning salt, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder. Spread the mixture on top of 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Place chicken into a baking dish and bake for 45 minutes at 375 degrees.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont Christmas party and luncheon is Dec. 14 at noon at the home of Edie Cress, 24396 Christmas Tree Lane, Medimont.
Classic Book Club: The Classic Book Club is Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The book of the month is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Book Mobile: The Bookmobile will be at the Valley Mart Store on Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Harrison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bible Study: The Woman’s Bible Study and Fellowship is Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m. at the Osprey Inn. The study is on God’s perspective on the kings of Israel. Contact Cheri Deters for more information, 208-699-6505.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is meeting Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. Bring along your quilting, sewing, or craft project, sewing machine and a snack lunch.
Grange: The Harrison Grange potluck and meeting is Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. Refreshments of cookies and coffee will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont. There is no charge for the breakfast.
Bingo: Community Bingo is Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. The cost is $10 for 10 cards. All ages welcome.
Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
Christmas Dinner: The Harrison Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Dinner Dec. 25 at 3 p.m. The seniors will provide turkey, stuffing, and gravy. Guests are asked to bring a compatible potluck dish or a dessert. There is no cost for the dinner. In order to see if there is enough interest, they ask families and individuals to make reservations by Dec. 15. Call Valerie Harris at 208-755-9751 to make a reservation. It is a great way to spend time with famiy and neighbors at the same time.
