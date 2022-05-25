Prosecutor’s Office
Danny M. Mitchell, b. 1954, of St. Maries. Misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent and possession of marijuana (May 14).
Dispositions
Darian James Hoialman, b. 1993, of Post Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana (MIS). $350 fine, $197.50 cost, 90 days jail (all suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation (May 16).
Jody Lee Marquette, b. 1977, of Harrison, pled guilty to battery – domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member (MIS) (originally battery – domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury (FEL)). $500 fine ($500 suspended), $187.50 cost, 180 days jail (133 suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation (May 16).
Melissa M. Yarber, b. 1985, of St. Maries, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS) (originally possession of controlled substance (FEL)). $294.50 cost, 90 days jail (60 days suspended), 1 year supervised probation (May 16).
Mary Ayleah Zurcher, b. 1987, of Kellogg, pled guilty to guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $209.50 cost, 20 hours community service (May 16).
