I had a request to find a classic bran muffin made from cereal. This recipe is made from All-Bran cereal and will make 60 muffins. The muffins can be baked right away or the batter may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 months and baked as needed. The muffins can also be baked and frozen in ziplock bags.
Classic Refrigerator Bran Muffins: In a mixing bowl, combine 2 cups All-Bran cereal and 1 (15 ounce) box raisins. Pour 2 cups boiling water over mixture and set aside to cool. Place 1 cup sugar (or honey) in a large mixing bowl. Stir in 1 cup canola oil, 2 cups molasses, 4 eggs, 1 quart buttermilk, and 3 more cups All-Bran cereal. Stir to combine. Stir in the cooled raisin-cereal mixture. Spoon batter into greased muffing tins until each is ¾ full. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
Grange Meeting: The Harrison Grange meeting is Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. New members are welcome.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church in Rose Lake.
Soup and Dessert: The Harrison Grange Soup and Dessert fundraiser is Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont luncheon and meeting is Jan. 18 at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Kim Johnson is the hostess.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is meeting Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. The quilters meet each Thursday.
Teens: Teens is every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. Dinner is provided. There is worship, bible study and games. All teens are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.