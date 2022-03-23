Prosecutor’s Office
Prestin Hooper, b. 1995, of Republic, WA. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (March 11).
Cadence Janssen, b. 2000, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (March 11).
Courtney A. Kendrick, b. 1987, of Santa. Felonies: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child. Misdemeanor: resisting an officer (March 13).
Christopher C. Garber, b. 1987, of St. Maries. Felony: possession of meth (March 14).
Criminal Dispositions
Robert Casey Beck, b. 1959, of Spokane Valley, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $350 fine, $197.50 cost (March 14).
Taylor Kiona Chavez, b. 2001, of Moscow, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $350 fine, $197.50 cost, 30 days jail (29 suspended, 1 day credit), 1 year unsupervised probation (March 11).
Shaun Lloyd Willey, b. 1980, of St. Maries, pled guilty to battery – domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member (MIS) (originally battery – domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury (FEL)). $1,000 fine, $205.50 cost, 180 days jail (178 suspended, 2 days credit), 18 months unsupervised probation (March 14).
Civil Dispositions
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Randy J. Adams, petition granted in the amount of $2,015.35 in favor of LVNV Funding LLC (March 15).
ACS Inc. of Idaho vs. Wendelyn Sue Richmond, Eric Schwenker and Eric Cameron Schwenker, default judgment in the amount of $5,332.20 in favor of ACS Inc. of Idaho (March 15).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Dawn Renee Hennings, default judgement in the amount of $3715.81 in favor of Chapman Financial Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.