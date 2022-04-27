Prosecutor’s Office
Shawna L. Greve, b. 1980, of Yakima. Misdemeanor: trespassing (April 13).
Justin M. Carter, b. 1984, of Spokane. Misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (April 5).
Bailey S. Key, b. 1968, of Lewiston. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (April 8).
Timothy D. Kelley, b. 1985, of Moscow. Felonies: possession of meth and possession of oxycodone. Misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (April 15).
Becky M. Williams, b. 1974, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana (April 15).
Criminal Dispositions
Scott William Larson, b. 1996, of Coeur d’Alene, pled guilty to driving without privileges (INF) (originally driving without privileges (MIS)). $150 fine, $172.50 cost (April 18).
Kevin Moore, b. 1969, of St. Maries, pled guilty to injury to child (MIS) (originally injury to child (FEL)). $157.50 cost, 180 days jail (166 suspended, 4 days credit), 2 years unsupervised probation (April 18).
Kevin Moore, b. 1969, of St. Maries, pled guilty to flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (MIS) (originally flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (FEL)). $157.50 cost, 180 days jail (166 suspended, 4 days credit), 2 years unsupervised probation (April 18).
Kevin Moore, b. 1969, of St. Maries, pled guilty to driving under the influence – excessive (MIS). $2,000 fine ($1,750 suspended), $202.50 cost, 365 days jail (311 suspended, 4 credit), 1 year driver’s license suspended, 1 year supervised probation, 40 hours community service (April 18).
Forrest Michael-James Oughton, b. 1999, of St. Maries, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $1,000 fine ($700 suspended), $197.50 cost, 90 days jail (78 suspended, 2 days credit), 1 year supervised probation (April 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.