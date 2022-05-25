My rhubarb is getting big and I am enjoying my favorite recipes. I found this rhubarb cake recipe and it is good with a big scoop of whipped cream.
Rhubarb Cake: In a large bowl, stir together 1-1/4 cups sugar, 1 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 tsp. salt and 2 cups flour. Stir in 2 beaten eggs and 1 cup sour cream. Stir until smooth. Fold in 3 cups diced rhubarb. Pour into a greased and floured 9”x13” baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup butter (softened) and mix until smooth. Stir in 1/4 cup flour and stir until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the cake batter and dust lightly with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Senior Meal Site: The Rose Lake School Senior Meal Site is on Tuesdays at noon. Reservations can be made at 208-752-1194.
Preschool Playtime: The Harrison Library Storytime is going on a brief hiatus for the next few weeks. May 24 and May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your little ones to Preschool Playtime, where they can play with the fun games and toys we normally remove so they focus on the stories.
Book Club: The Fiction Book Club meeting is May 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The book is “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
Book Mobile: The Bookmobile will be at Valley Mart Store on May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Harrison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bookmobile will be at Rose Lake School on May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Blood Drive: The Kootenai High School blood drive is May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sign-up at the Kootenai High School office or Vitalant website.
Bingo: Bingo Night at the Harrison Grange is May 26 at 6 p.m. It is $10 for 10 games. All ages are welcome (12 and under must be accompanied by and adult). There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a one money blackout game for $5/card and the winner takes the pot (both are for 18 and older only).
No School: There will be no school at Harrison Elementary and Kootenai Jr./Sr. High Schools on May 27 and May 30 in observance of Memorial day.
Essential Oils 101: An Essential Oils 101 class is being held at the Harrison Library on May 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Come learn how to use essential oils in your life for health and wellness. Learn what they are, what they can do for you, and how you can incorporate them into your life.
Young Authors Club: The Young Authors Club meeting is May 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. It is open to all teens.
Crane Museum: The Crane Museum will be resuming regular museum hours beginning May 28. They will be open on Sat., Sun., and holidays from noon to 4:00 p.m. To visit at other hours, call 208-689-3194 or 208-689-3111.
Plant Sale: The Crane Historical Society will be holding their annual plant sale on May 28, May 29 and May 30 on the museum yard. Hours are Sat., May 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun., May 29 and Mon., May 30 from noon to 4 p.m. If you have plants you would like to donate call, 208-689-3194 or bring them to the museum before the sale starts on May 28.
