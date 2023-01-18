Broccoli, Potato and Cheese Soup: 2 cups cubed or diced Potatoes, 3 Tablespoons chopped Onion, 10-oz. package frozen Broccoli Cuts, thawed, 2 Tablespoons Butter or Margarine, melted, 1 Tablespoon Flour, 2 cups cubed Velveeta Cheese, ½ teaspoon Salt, 5 ½ cups Milk.
Cook potatoes and onion in boiling water in saucepan until potatoes are crisp-tender. Drain. Place in slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients. Stir together. Cover. Cook on low 4 hours.
Birthday: Nancy Corbin of Emida celebrated her 81st birthday with family and friends. Nancy was born on Jan. 12, 1941 at Portland, Ore.
Bingo: UpRiver Bingo is played Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Must be 18 or older to play.
Weight Club: Cathy Anderson was Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
UCU: The UpRiver Community United will meet on Jan. 19 at the Fernwood CAF Building at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches for Jan. 18-biscuit and country gravy and sausage pizza with lunch salad; Jan. 19-french toast sticks and lasagna roll-ups with mini garlic toast; Jan. 20-banana bread and hamburger with seasoned potato wedge; Jan. 23-blueberry smoothie with strawberry granola and popcorn chicken with baked beans; Jan. 24-pancake sausage stick and turkey and gravy with mashed potatoes. All breakfast entrees include 100% juice, fruit and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetables and milk. Breakfast is free to all students.
Senior Meals: The Fernwood Senior meals are Jan. 19-braised sirloin tips on noodles, corn, salad bar, French bread, homemade whole wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert; Jan. 23-turkey ala king on rice, Mediterranean vegetables, salad bar, whole wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert.
Santa-Fernwood Sewer-Project: The Santa-Fernwood Sewer-Project will meet Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.
Santa Water and Sewer District: The Santa Water and Sewer District will meet Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be at the Santa-Fernwood District Office, 65290 Highway 3 South
Fit & Fall: Fit & Fall classes are open to men and women on Wednesday and Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Contact Cindy Newsom at 208-245-6843 for more details.
