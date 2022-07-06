I like coleslaw and one of my favorite coleslaws is from Kentucky Fried Chicken. I like how it is chopped fine and also very flavorful. This recipe is very similar.
Coleslaw: Core and chop 1 head of cabbage in a food processor (about 7 to 8 cups chopped cabbage). Add 1 large chopped carrot (about 1/2 cup chopped carrot) and 2 Tbsp. mince onion. Set aside. Whisk together in a bowl, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 2 Tbsp. white vinegar, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 2 Tbsp. sugar, 1/2 tsp. dry mustard powder and salt and pepper to taste. Add the dressing to the cabbage mixture and mix until well combined. Refrigerate.
Movie in the Park: The Movie in the Harrison City Park is July 6 at 8:30 p.m. (or dark) The movie is family appropriate. Bring a blanket or chair and watch a movie outside. (weather permitting)
Visionary: The Visionary Missionary Society luncheon and meeting is July 7 at noon at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. Jan Jacobson is the hostess. All ladies are welcome.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is meeting July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. Bring along your quilting, sewing, or craft project, sewing machine and a snack lunch.
Summer Concert: The Harrison Summer Concerts presents Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots playing Folk music on July 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harrison City Park. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the concert. The concerts are sponsored by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.
School Board: The Kootenai school board meeting is July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Elementary multipurpose room.
Garden Club: The Garden Club luncheon and meeting is cancelled for July. The next meeting will be Aug. 11.
Breakfast: The Family Community Breakfast is July 16 at 8 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church in Rose Lake. There if no charge for the breakfast.
Corn Hole: Rock n’ Roll and Corn Hole Tournaments are being held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Valley Mart in Medimont until Aug. 31. There will be live music, open mic, a beer garden, food, raffles and prizes. They are looking for the gifted musicians in the area to come and share their talent. For more information call 208-689-3384.
Bingo: Family Bingo Night is July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. The cost is $10 for 10 cards. All ages welcome.
Old Timers: The Harrison Old Time Weekend is July 29-July 31. The Coronation is on July 29. The Old Time Picnis is July 31 with Breakfast and lunch being served in the park. Parade will be at 10 a.m. Children and Adult Parade entries are welcome. There will be children’s races and adult competitions in the park in the afternoon. Look for more information soon.
Rose Lake Reunion: The Rose Lake All Class Reunion and Community Picnic is Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reunion committee will provide lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, salads, beans, and cake. Donations are appreciated.
