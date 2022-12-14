Thursday, Dec. 1
10:25 a.m.: A St. Maries woman called and reported her husband was out plowing the road when their neighbor came by and pushed him down. She said she doesn’t know the neighbor’s name but it is the same guy she’s called in before a couple of times.
4:08 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported three dogs were harassing the neighborhood. The caller said the dogs were tearing up garbage and chasing kids.
5:39 p.m.: There was a report of a male Boxer running around near the Santa post office. The caller said the dog was very sweet and cuddly.
5:57 p.m.: There was a report of a man walking down the middle of the highway at Mashburn. The caller said the male was stumbling and described him as wearing jeans, had a beard and a white shirt with a jacket on.
Friday, Dec. 2
8:20 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported she and her boyfriend were arguing and he pulled her hair while holding their four-month-old child.
8:53 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported an 18-month-old heifer walking down the middle of the highway on the double yellow lines. The animal was almost to the Benewah County line along Highway 3.
10:32 a.m.: A man reported that someone called him at work and said his brother cut off the end of his finger. He told the caller he cannot respond unless toned out.
3:28 p.m.: A St. Maries man said he has cows on Benewah Creek Road and Erickson Road and was told there was a cow and calf on Highway 5 at Parkline. He gave description of his brand and tag colors.
Saturday, Dec. 3
8:22 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said Mutch Creek Road was very slick. She said she had a delivery coming and did not want someone to get stuck.
5:38 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he was driving down his driveway when he slid off the road and into a tree.
5:46 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he was outside and saw what he believed to be a flare shot off from the side of Roundtop Mountain.
Sunday, Dec. 4
1:01 a.m.: A DeSmet woman requested an ambulance. She said she has COPD and cannot breathe. She said she has medication for it but cannot get ahead of it.
11:20 a.m.: A DeSmet man reported a woman was trying to set him up for fraud. He said she used his phone number when using Coinbase. He said when she logs in or forgets her password it sends him a notification and she was saying to him she hopes he likes the fraud charges that are coming.
10:46 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said her son-in-law just threatened her daughter.
Monday, Dec. 5
12:13 p.m.: There was a request for assistance for a man in a wheelchair stuck on the sidewalk. near the four-way stop.
12:38 p.m.: There was a request for an ambulance for a St. Maries man who had fallen in his yard and didn’t look good.
8:55 p.m.: A St. Maries caller reported there was a male sitting outside the gym in a vehicle. The caller said the vehicle is running, and the man told the caller he was waiting for his son, but there are no kids as the games ended two hours ago. The caller said the man was letting his dog run around, and the dog was pulling trash out into the road.
9:21 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported there was a man outside yelling and throwing things.
9:32 p.m.: A man reported he lost his wallet.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
4:01 p.m.: A Santa man reported he has a burn pile he was going to light and did not want dispatch to send the fire department.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
12:56 p.m.: A Santa resident reported the neighbor’s dogs came over and killed his rabbits.
3:25 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported catching someone cutting down a tree on the caller’s property.
11:57 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported her husband just busted her nose.
