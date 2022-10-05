Lentil Soup: 4 cups Hot Water, 14 ½-oz. can Tomatoes, ¼ cup Tomato Juice, 3 medium Potatoes, peeled, and diced 3 Carrots, thinly sliced, 1 Onion, chopped, 1 rib Celery, sliced, 1 cup Dry Lentils, 2 Garlic Cloves, minced, 2 Bay Leaves, 4 teaspoons Curry Powder, 1 ½ teaspoons Salt Sour Cream.
Combine all ingredients except sour cream in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours. Remove bay leaves. Serve with sour cream on top of individual servings and crusty bread as a go-along. Makes 10 servings.
Bunco: Bunco winners were Sarah McQueen and Anna Rowsey, first; Rhonda Manley, second; Kristie Hunter, third and Jean McQueen, fourth. Jean McQueen was the hostess. Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Kristie Hunter’s house in Santa.
UpRiver Panther AfterSchool: The UpRiver Panther AfterSchool program has begun. Students who would like to participate in the program can get the paperwork needed in the office.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Sept. 29 winners were David Groth, Kristie Hunter, Annette Parker, Tina Smith, Jim Hanson, Freda Albert, Bess Boutillier, Anna Rowsey, Rhonda Manley, Janice Hardman and Betty Jones. The “Super Blackout” in 56 numbers or less remains at $344.
UpRiver Bingo is played at the Fernwood Senior Center on Thursday evenings from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Weight Club: Cathy Anderson was the Queen of the Week. Rosemary Newman was the Queen of the Month. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Winner: Gene Appell of St. Maries won the 300-win mag Savage with scope raffle sponsored by the Emida Community Center Association.
Birthday: Rhonda Wilks and her son, Sam of Emida traveled to Post Falls to visit with her daughter/sister, Heather and grandson/nephew, Lukeah. They celebrated Lukeah’s 13th birthday while there.
School Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches for Oct. 5-biscuit and country gravy, pears and pepperoni pizza, lunch salad, applesauce; Oct. 6-mini blueberry waffles, peaches and nachos, bell pepper slices, pears; Oct. 7-oatmeal breakfast round, mandarin oranges and chicken sandwich, cucumber slices, crinkle cut fries, mixed fruit; Oct. 10-strawberry smoothie, lil graham squares, applesauce and mini pancakes, pork sausage links, diced red potatoes, raw baby carrots; Oct. 11-apple cinnamon muffin, peaches and cream, strawberry or peach yogurt, pears and chicken fried steak with country gravy, string cheese, mashed potatoes, celery, mixed fruit. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetables and milk. Breakfast is free to all students.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior meals for Oct. 6-salmon patties with homemade tarter sauce, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, soup/salad bar, whole wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert and beverage; Oct. 10-beef stew, soup/salad bar, homemade whole wheat rolls, cookies and beverage.
Bake/Nachos Sale: There will be a Bake/Nachos Sale Oct. 8 at the Fernwood Mercantile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the New Library Team. Donations of baked items would be greatly appreciated and can be dropped off the day of the sale.
Breakfast: The Fernwood Senior Center will host a breakfast Oct 8th from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu includes huckleberry pancakes, biscuits & gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage and choice of beverage. The cost will be $8, taken at the door.
Fernwood Seniors: The Fernwood Seniors meal site will have their monthly meeting Oct. 10 right after lunch.
Special Meeting: The St. Maries Joint School District No. 41 Board of Trustees will meet at the UpRiver Elementary School Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Fernwood Water and Sewer District: The Fernwood Water and Sewer District will meet Oct. 11 at the Santa-Fernwood District Office, 65290 Highway 3 South, 5 p.m. Call the office at 208-245-3554 for any questions. Open to the public.
Keep Our Kids Warm: Keep Our Kids Warm is in need for mittens (all sizes) or gloves for the 90 UpRiver students. To ensure that all the students have warm hands while playing outside at recess is our goal. Contact Rhonda Wilks at 208-245-5117 for further information or the mittens can be dropped off at the office.
Aluminum Tabs: Aluminum tabs are being collected by the UpRiver Elementary school. The tabs will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Coeur d’ Alene, which is located on the campus of the Kootenai Health. The 8 room Northern Idaho Ronald McDonald House is for families with ill or injured children. They are welcomed to the “Home-Away-From-Home”, which includes laundry facilities, shuttle rides to and from the hospital and meals- at no cost to them. House, as well as the
Fit & Fall: Fit & Fall classes are on Wednesday and Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Open to all women and men of all ages. Contact Cindy Newsom at 208-245-6843 for further details.
