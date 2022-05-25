Reuben Dogs: 1 (27 ounce) can Sauerkraut, rinsed and drained, 2 teaspoons Caraway Seeds, 8 Hot Dogs, halved lengthwise, 1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island salad dressing.
Place sauerkraut in a greased 2 quart baking dish. Sprinkle with caraway seeds. Top with hot dogs. Bake uncovered 350* for 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with salad dressing. Great served with baked beans and salad.
Bingo: The UpRiver Bingo meets on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Weight Club: Rhonda Wilks was the Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 top 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Birthday: Rosemary Newman of Fernwood celebrated her 78th birthday with family and friends. Rosemary was born on May 20, 1944 in Wenatche, Wa.
Breakfasts and Lunches: The UpRiver Elementary’s breakfasts and lunches are May 26-pancake sausage bites and beef taco; May 27-maple bar and chicken sandwich with macaroni and cheese; May 31-banana bread and hot dog with crinkle cut fries; June 1-biscuit and country gravy and cheese ripper. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include vegetable, fruit and milk.
K-Club: The Tri-Community Library is offering a “Kindergarten Readiness Program” through a grant made available by the Idaho Commission for Libraries. K-Club is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. It focuses on early literacy, language, fine motor and socio-emotional skills through music, art, reading and play.
Contact the Tri-Community Library at 208-245-4883 for further information.
Countdown to Summer: The UpRiver Elementary School’s Countdown to Summer continues. May 26- Quiet Day (speak in a whisper all day); May 27-Read Outside Day (enjoy a book and some sunshine); May 31-Sports Day (wear a sport outfit); June 1-Trot Around the Field Day (prepare for the upcoming UpRiver Walkathon).
Visit: The UpRiver Elementary’s sixth graders will visit the St. Maries Middle School on May 26.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on May 27 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box.
CSFH boxes for (individuals already signed up) seniors will also be distributed during this time.
Field Trip: The UpRiver Elementary’s second and third graders will go on a field trip to the Fossil Bowl on May 31.
Walk-A-Thon: The UpRiver Elementary students will have a “Walk-A-Thon” on June 1 during school hours. Their goal is to raise money for the achievement/behavior assemblies and rewards. 100% of the donations will benefit the UpRiver students.
Students will ask people to sponsor them. Sponsorship will be a single donation. Cash and or checks will be accepted. Checks can be made payable to “UpRiver School”. Money and sponsor sheets are due on May 31.
Special prizes will be given to the kindergarten-sixth grade students for the most laps walked. There will be a “Classroom Award” for the most amount of money raised by the whole class.
Contact the UpRiver Elementary School at 208-245-3650 for any questions.
Book Sale/Raffles/Bake Sale: The Friends of the Library (FOL) will be having their annual “Spring Fling” on June 4 at the Tri-Community Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations: Donations of raffle items are needed for the upcoming “Spring Fling”. Items can be left at the library. Baked goods can be left the day of the event.
Bookkeeper Position: Emida Water and Sewer Association is seeking a bookkeeper position. Duties include accounting with QuickBooks program, attend monthly meetings and taking minutes, billing will be 1x a month. Pay is depending on experience. Please send resume to PO Box 596 St.Maries ID 83861 or email Emidaws22@yahoo.com.
Vendors: The Emida Community Center Association will have a “Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair” on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Looking for vendors. There will be no table fees, just donate an item for the raffle table.
Contact Jamye Reeves at 208-583-3940 or Jenell at 208-582-3055 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.