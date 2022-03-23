A one skillet meal is nice for clean-up. This recipe uses quinoa. It is rich in both protein and fiber. It contains fewer calories and carbohydrates than white rice.
Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli with Quinoa: Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a deep skillet with a cover over medium-high heat. Add 3/4 cup chopped onion, saute 2 min. Add 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts (diced into 1 inch cubes) and cook 3 min. stirring occasionally. Add 2 cloves garlic (chopped), cook 1 more min. Add 1 (14.5 ounce) can low sodium chicken broth (1-3/4 cup), 1 cup dry quinoa, 1/4 tsp. dried thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook 12 minutes. Quickly remove cover and add 2-1/2 cups chopped fresh broccoli florets. Cover and cook until broccoli is cooked through. (Drain any excess liquid) Spinkle cheese over top, cover and heat until cheese melts. Serve.
Book Mobile: The Bookmobile stops are on March 23 (today) from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Valley Mart in Medimont and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harrison Elementary School. It will stop at the Rose Lake School on March 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
P/T Conferences: The Parent Teacher Conferences for Harrison Elementary and Kootenai Jr./Sr. High is March 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Spring Break: Spring Break for Kootenai School District is March 28 to April 1. School resumes on April 4.
Fiction Book Club: The Fiction Book Club meeting is March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The book of the month is “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes.
Soup and Dessert: The Harrison Grange Spring Soup and Dessert fundraiser is April 3 from 11:30 to 2:00 p.m. The cost is $7 per person.
Blessing Bags: The Ladies Visionary Missionary Society of the Harrison Community Baptist Church recently filled 48 Blessing Bags for the homeless for Union Gospel Mission. Each back pack was filled with a full-size bath towel, hygiene items, snacks and first aid supplies. The bags were sponsored by the members of the church and community.
