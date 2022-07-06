Cauliflower Medley: 1 head Cauliflower, cut into flowerets, 1 (15 ounce) can Italian Stewed Tomatoes, 1 Bell Pepper, chopped 1 Onion, chopped, ½ stick Margarine, 1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese.
In a large saucepan, place cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and margarine. Add about 2 tablespoons water and some salt and pepper. Cook, in the saucepan with the lid on, until the cauliflower is done, about 10 to 15 minutes. Do not let the cauliflower get mushy. Place in a 2-quart casserole, sprinkle cheese on top. Place in 350* oven just until cheese is melted.
Bunco: June’s Bunco winners were Tina Smith, first; Rhonda Manley, second; Jean McQueen, third; Sarah McQueen and Cindy Wolff, fourth. Bess Boutillier was the hostess.
Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Kristie Hunter’s house in Santa.
Family: Rhonda Wilks and her son, Sam of Emida traveled with her daughter, Heather Wilks of Post Falls to visit with the kids’ granddad, Warren Fricke of Airway Heights, Wa.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. June 30 winners were Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Janice Hardman, Cathy Anderson, Betty Jones, Jim Hansen, Freda Albert, Kym Monroe, Anna Hatton, Mike Love and Rona Lync
Weight Club: Rosemary Newman was Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Results: The New Library Team made over $800 on their July 2 bake sale.
Birthday: Craig Aus of Emida celebrated his 59th birthday with family and friends. Craig was born on July 4, 1963 in Clarkston, Id.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on July 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior Center’s meals for July 7-chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, soup/salad bar, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert with beverage; July 11-chicken alfredo on noodles, soup/salad bar, spinach, sourdough French bread, jell-o and beverage. A donation of $5 for ages 60 and over, $7 for under 60 taken at the door.
Community Barbecue: There will be a “Community Barbecue” at Robert and Terri Wood’s house kitty-corner from the Fernwood Mercantile on July 10 at 2 p.m. Bring the drink of your choice and a dish to share. The meat will be provided.
Meeting: The Fernwood Seniors will have their monthly meeting on July 11 after lunch.
Summer Reading & STEM: Ocean of Possibilities will be on July 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tri-Community Library. Contact the library at 208-245-4883 for more details.
Meals on Wheels: Home delivered meals are available for any home bound seniors over 60. There is also a short- or long-term delivery service for those who qualify. Contact Rosemary Newman at 208-245-1459 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.