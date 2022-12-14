Prosecutor’s Office
Jeffrey F. Casano, b. 1981, of Coeur d’Alene. Misdemeanor: hunting with aid of artificial light (Nov. 19).
Jaymie R. Powell, b. 1979, of Spokane. Felony: grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of meth. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (Dec. 2).
Holly N. Landerman, b. 1988, of Hayden. Misdemeanor: inattentive or careless driving (Dec. 1).
Samantha J. Robinson, b. 1997, of Rathdrum. Felony: possession of meth. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia (Dec. 5).
Criminal Dispositions
Casey Garrett Elders, b. 1990, of St. Maries, pled guilty to driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/ operator’s license (INF)(originally driving without privileges (MIS)). $150 fine, $157.50 cost (Dec. 5).
Casey Garrett Elders, b. 1990, of St. Maries, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use (MIS) (originally possession of marijuana (MIS)). $1,000 fine ($700), $272.50 cost, 60 days jail (60 suspended), 12 months unsupervised probation (Dec. 5).
Jewl Lynn Kremposki, b. 1989, of Potlatch, pled guilty to possess prescription drugs without a prescription (MIS) (originally possession of controlled substance (FEL)). $1,000 fine (all suspended), $544.50 cost, 180 days jail (139 suspended, 11 days credit), 9 months supervised probation (Dec. 5).
Tony Ray Needham, b. 1966, of Kendrick, pled guilty to domestic violence-violation of a protection order (MIS). $990 fine ($500 suspended), $347.50 cost, 180 days jail time (176 suspended, 1 day credit), 2 years unsupervised probation (Dec. 5).
Civil Dispositions
ACS Inc. of Idaho vs. Nathan Blair Edwards, $6,146.02 default judgment in favor of ACS Inc. of Idaho.
