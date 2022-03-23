Blueberry Pound Cake: 1 box Yellow Cake Mix, 1 (8 ounces) package Cream Cheese, softened, 1/2 cup Oil, 4 Eggs, 1 (15 ounce) can Whole Blueberries, drained.
With mixer, combine all ingredients and beat for 3 minutes. Pour into a greased and floured bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350* for 50 minutes. Test with toothpick to be sure cake is done. Sprinkle powdered sugar over top of cake when cooled.
FOL: There were five members present at the Friends of the Library meeting. Topics brought up for discussion were the highway clean-up; changing the Spring fundraiser to the Spring Fest; Mary Price will write the new FOL brochure; donation of $5 for the purchase of used books was made from the library to FOL; a $25 donation from the FOL to UpRiver School's "Literacy Night".
The Friends of the Library meeting dates for the year will be May 9; July 11; Sept. 12; Nov. 14 and Jan. 9, 2023-election of officers. The meetings are from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All of the meetings are open to the public. New members are welcome.
ECCA: The Emida Community Center Association meeting was well attended. Topics for discussion were the building repairs needing to be done. Bob and Mary Spray will donate for the cement steps being done; eves will have to put on hold, try to get donations; Emida Days will be on Aug. 20; find out the price of the band; Easter Egg-dying in the Emida Community Center's kitchen on Apr. 14 with Trina Fuller supervising; Apr. 15 members meeting in kitchen to stuff plastic eggs with candy; the Emida Community Center Association will donate money towards the candy; age groups for the Easter Egg Hunt will be 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 - grand prize will be a chocolate bunny and $10. The Easter Egg Hunt date and time to be announced. There was a suggestion of having a gun raffle.
Birthday: Jim Anderson of Fernwood celebrated his 81st birthday with family and friends. Jim was born on Mar. 17, 1937 in St. Maries.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Mar. 17 winners were Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Janice Hardman, Betty Jones, Jim Hanson, Rhonda Manley, Annette Peters, Kristie Hunter, Anna Hatton, Freda Albert, Cathy Anderson and David Groth.
UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Weight Club: Marie Burton was Queen of the Week. Three weeks remain in the "Hopping Bunnies" Easter contest. Rhonda Wilks is in first place and Marie Burton is in second. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
Raffle: The Fernwood Seniors are raffling a queen size quilt made and donated by Patti Burger of Emida. The quilt is neutral colors in diamonds and stripes and it is reversable. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The drawing will be on Pioneer Days, July 30.
K-Club: The K-Club is a literacy program for children that are pre-schoolers to kindergarten on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone who would like to volunteer to read to the group would be welcome. Contact Myrtle Mellen at 208-245-5379 for further details.
Cookbooks: The NLT (New Library Team) are selling advertising spaces for the upcoming library cookbook. The costs are half page- $50 and full page- $100. All proceeds will go to the new library building fund. Contact Myrtle Mellen at 208-245-5379 to purchase a space.
Recipe forms are available at the desk in the library. Apr. 30 all recipes need to be turned in.
The library cookbook will be available for purchase during Fernwood Days.
Reading Rendezvous: Myrtle Mellen of Santa attended a two day conference sponsored by the Idaho Council for the Libraries in Boise. The main topic for discussion was "Early Literacy". Information and materials were gathered for the K-Club at Tri-Community Library.
Soup and Pie: The "Soup and Pie" was well attended. The 50/50 raffle was won by Claudia Schick; an auction of two homemade cheese cakes (one blueberry and and one cherry) donated by Trina Fuller. Nancy Corbin bought the cherry cheese cake and Mr. Jerry bought the blueberry one. The homemade gift basket won buy Mandy Quincy.
Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches are Mar. 24-blueberry lemon zee zee bar with string cheese and beef taco; Mar. 25-maple bar and chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include vegetable, fruit and milk
Reading: The Silver Wood reading logs need to be turned in by Mar. 24.
Pictures: Class pictures will be taken on Mar. 24. There will be a choice of having individual pictures done as well at this time. Those will only be taken if you are ordering that package.
Literacy Night: A family "Literacy Night" will be on Mar. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. UpRiver students and family members are encouraged to attend. There will be a variety of activities to do, math and literacy included. The AfterSchool program will sponsor a "Potato Bar" dinner. There will be a Grand Prize winner at the end of the event. Winning a $50 Amazon gift card. Must be present to win.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on Mar. 25 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box. Plastic bags are needed.
CSFH boxes for seniors (already signed up) will also be distributed during this time.
Spring Break: Spring Break will be from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1 for all School District 41 students.
Drop Off: The Fernwood Mecantile has an "Easter Egg" drop off box for any donations of bagged candies for the upcoming PTO's Easter Egg Hunt on Apr. 16.
