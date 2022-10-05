Friday, Sept. 23
11:33 a.m.: There was a request for an ambulance for a male experiencing dizziness and weakness.
4:10 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported there was someone going over her land with his dozer and it was messing it up. She wanted a deputy to contact her.
4:18 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her neighbor’s dog was out and it was very aggressive toward her. She said there are two of them and she is scared of them.
Saturday, Sept. 24
7:43 a.m.: A woman reported a moose had been hit along Highway 95. She said it could be a possible hazard with the debris of the moose lying on the side of the road.
1:29 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported CPS was at her home due to her mother filing a false report. She said her husband wants to file harassment charges against her mother.
5:22 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he had a falling out with his former friend and roommate. He said since then his former friend had assaulted him twice. He said he crossed paths with his friend’s mom just a little while ago and she was acting weird. He said he was scared because his former friend has guns.
Sunday, Sept. 25
9:04 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported a possible poaching. He said a young man shot an elk with a rifle and it is not rifle season.
4:56 p.m.: An out of county caller reported there was a fallen tree across the road at McCroskey State Park. She said she thought she could make it underneath the tree and now her vehicle was stuck and her windshield is cracked.
4:32 p.m.: A Plummer man reported he was out doing his job and he noticed a window broken on a house.
Monday, Sept. 26
9:13 a.m.: A woman reported her dad backed up too far and went off the road at the Emida dumpsters on Sanders Road.
2:50 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her daughter left a bag with some belongings at the soccer fields two Saturdays ago. She said the items were jewelry.
3:54 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported this is the third or fourth time she has witnessed children playing outside a home without supervision. She said today the children have no clothes on and she was worried about them especially with traffic going by as well.
5:04 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported her granddaughter was playing in the yard and a drone came down extremely close to her. She said her husband would shoot the drone if it came into their yard again. The woman later called back and said it was apparently her son who was flying the drone.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9:16 a.m.: A Santa woman reported her purse was stolen out of a truck yesterday while she was parked at the post office.
12:50 p.m.: A Fernwood man reported his trailer up on the hill went kaboom and was on fire.
1:04 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she got a call from the sheriff’s office saying her dogs were out. She said there have been five people home all day and the dogs have been in the yard. She said the next time her neighbor calls to report her dogs out she better have pictures. She said if it keeps happening, she will call the prosecuting attorney to file harassment charges.
6:48 p.m.: A Plummer woman called to report her car as missing. She let her daughter take it and now her daughter won’t respond to calls or messages.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
2:49 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said she just woke up to eight loud explosions and wasn’t sure what was going on.
1:24 p.m.: A Plummer man reported his four-wheeler was stolen.
2:07 p.m.: A Plummer man reported he and his wife were stuck in vegetation near Round Lake. He said they put in at Rocky Point and tried to flag down a boat, but the owner said the water was too shallow.
10:47 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported someone flattened a tire and broke a window in her vehicle. She said someone also lit a pop bottle by the car.
Thursday, Sept. 29
12:18 a.m.: There was a report of a man in the parking lot of the grocery store staring at employees and making them feel uncomfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.