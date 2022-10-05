Prosecutor’s Office
Michelle R. Cowart, b. 1970, of Fernwood. Felony: possession of meth (over three ounces). Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana (less than three ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (Sept. 17).
Beverly A. Short, b. 1988, of Santa. Felony: grand theft. Misdemeanor: petty theft (between Feb. 1 and April 14).
Angela A. Shineflew, b. 1968, of Fernwood. Misdemeanors: violation of a protection order, harassment via telephone (Aug. 20).
Victoria A. Hannon, b. 1989, transient-St. Maries. Misdemeanors: obstructing and resisting, pedestrian intoxicated on a public highway (Sept. 22).
Wade A. Germeaux, b. 1974, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: trespassing (Sept. 25).
Cory C. Morris, b. 1978, of Fernwood. Misdemeanor: pedestrian intoxicated on public highway (Sept. 25).
Criminal Dispositions
James Hillman Arnold, b. 1961, of St. Maries, pled guilty to public nuisance (MIS). $1,000 fine (all suspended), $157.50 cost, 30 days jail (all suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation (Sept. 22).
Civil Dispositions
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brenda Cox, $1,867.94 default judgment in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. (Sept. 23).
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Zeta L. Haley, $2,849.01 default judgment in favor of LVNV Funding LLC (Sept. 23).
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Appel, $1,863.55 default judgment in favor of LVNV Funding LLC (Sept. 23).
North Idaho Credit Corp vs. Daylon Seyler, $62,718.46 default judgment in favor of North Idaho Credit Corp (Sept. 22).
Steven Higbee, John Higbee, Hollis Douglas vs. heirs and beneficiaries for the estate of Frank Watkins including Beth Fuerst, Judi Watkins, and Timberland Resources, Inc., default judgement in favor of Steven Higbee, John Higbee, Hollis Douglas (Sept. 23).
