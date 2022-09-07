Teens: The Teen program will begin on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. It has changed the weekly meeting day from Mondays to Wednesdays this year. It is open to seventh through twelfth grade. Grow closer to Jesus, build friendships, learn and understand God’s word, learn how to share your faith and discover opportunities to serve God. A light dinner will be provided.
Picture Day: School pictures will be taken on Sept. 7 at Kootenai Jr./Sr. High and Harrison Elementary School. Children should arrive at school prepared for school pictures.
Breakfast: The breakfast scheduled for Sept. 10 beginning at the Harrison Grange Hall has been cancelled.
Car Show: The Twenty-third Annual Haul Ass to Harrison Car Show ‘n Shine is Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music will begin at 11 a.m. An early registration form is available at harrisonidaho.org under events. The cost is $20 and includes a dash plaque. There will be 24 trophies, big giveaways and a 50/50 raffle in the park at 2:30 p.m.
School Board: The Board of the Trustees meeting for the Kootenai School District #274 is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Harrison Elementary multi-purpose room.
Kid’s College: Kid’s College for grades kindergarten to fifth grades will begin on Sept. 13 after school on Mon.- Thurs. Trained and qualified tutors will be available after school to help students with homework as well as facilitating extra academic activities. Dinner will be provided daily as well to all children. The students can ride the activity bus to return home. Parents should check the activity bus routes as they do not use the same routes as the normal buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.