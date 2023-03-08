I love sloppy joes but they don’t usually include vegetables. I found a recipe that incorporates, carrots, onions, garlic, bell peppers and celery into them for a delicious result. I use my food processor to chop up the carrots, celery and onions but they can also be chopped finely with a knife.
Sloppy Joes: Heat 1 Tbls. oil in a fry pan. Add 1/2 cup minced carrots and saute for 5 min. Add 1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper, 1/2 cup finely chopped onion, 1/2 cup finely chopped celery and 2 cloves minced garlic. Cook until onions are translucent. Remove vegetables and set aside. Add 2 pounds hamburger to the hot skillet and brown, stirring occasionally. Drain off the fat. Add the vegetables back in. Add 1/2 cup ketchup, 2 cups tomato sauce, 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 Tbsp. brown sugar, pinch of ground cloves, 1/2 tsp. dried thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and lower heat to medium low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Serve on a toasted bun.
Daylight Saving: It is time to turn your clock forward 1 hour March 12 for daylight savings time.
Bookmobile: The Bookmobile will be at Valley Mart March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Harrison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be at the Rose Lake School on March 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Classic Book Club: The Classic Book Club meeting is March 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. The April read is “The Man Who Would Be King” by Rudyard Kipling.
PTO: The Harrison Elementary PTO meeting is March 9 at 6 p.m. in the school library. Topics of discussion are; upcoming field trips, spring concert, parent-teacher conferences, and community closet.
St. Patrick’s Dance: A St. Patrick’s Dance is March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. $10 admission.There will be two short lessons during the dance; Waltz and swing basics at 5:15 p.m. and Group dance at 6:45 p.m. Please bring appetizers or a dessert to share. Casual/semi formal. Wear Irish green. All ages welcome. For more information, contact Jamie Law at 208-582-3890.
School Board: The Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees meeting is March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Elementary School multi-purpose room.
School Levy: The Kootenai Joint School District#274 Levy Election is March 14. The 2 yr. supplemental levy will be allocated to salaries and benefits for certified and classified staff, building maintenance, special education, security/school resource officer, CTE (Career Technical Education) classes, and athletics.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont luncheon and meeting is March 15 at noon at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Adrianna Goodman is hostess.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is March 18 at 8 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge for the breakfast.
Weight Club: Brande Godsby was the Star of the week and Best Loser and Penny Bratton was the Officer of the week at Harrison TOPS March 2.
