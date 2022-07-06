Friday, June 24
1:55 a.m.: There was a report from out-of-county, an Avery resident reporting that a male in his 20s was camping and while running from a bear possibly broke or dislocated his knee.
9:02 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported he needed to make contact with a tribal police officer in regards to a man who was threatening to hit him and harassing him.
11:42 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported when a tenant returns home, she seems high. No one has actually seen any drugs, but she thinks she is high.
1:50 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported receiving calls from two random people saying they received a call from her number regarding purchases for iPhones. She said it is spam.
8:05 p.m.: A Fernwood resident called to report children riding dirt bikes on the highway and disobeying traffic laws.
Saturday, June 25
5:51 a.m.: There was a report of a loose black horse at 23rd and St. Maries Avenue. The caller said the horse got out during the night and ran over a fence.
7:13 a.m.: A St. Maries resident called to see if the sheriff’s boat was in the water. He said his little dog jumped in and was chasing geese and he cannot get the dog to come out. He was worried it would drown.
12:29 p.m.: There was a report of a vehicle that drove off the road onto the sidewalk along Main Avenue in St. Maries. The vehicle stopped up against a tree.
9:03 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he just shot and killed a bear. He said it was messing with his animals. He tried yelling at the bear and it didn’t move away. He shot into the air and the bear started walking toward him. He said he called Fish and Game but was only able to leave a message.
Sunday, June 26
12:20 a.m.: There was a report of a drunk driver who just smashed into guard rail along Highway 3.
12:23 a.m.: There was a report of a man in St. Maries throwing bricks at the bar and vandalizing the building as well as harassing customers.
10:08 a.m.: A St. Maries man made a report of an unwanted beaver in his pond. He said he removed the dam blockage in an effort to get the beaver to leave and it did not. He said he does not want to shoot it.
7:13 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported there was a vehicle parked on property she owns near the dumpsters last night. It was gone during the day and now is back.
Monday, June 27
1:29 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he was run off the road by a white Ford Ranger.
5:35 p.m.: There was a report of two vehicles driving recklessly along St. Maries River Road.
Tuesday, June 28
5:35 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported there was a male outside her business kicking and knocking stuff over.
9:23 a.m.: A caller reported his ID was lost or stolen at a gas station in St. Regis.
1:18 p.m.: A Fernwood resident requested larger speed limit signs on Old County Road. The caller said everyone speeds past the ones that are there. Signs 4’ by 8’ were suggested.
Wednesday, June 29
9:12 p.m.: A St. Maries woman called to report her neighbor’s dog barks all the time and has been barking nonstop for hours.
Thursday, June 30
12:32 p.m.: A woman reported she lost her debit card.
