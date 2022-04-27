Puppy Chow: 1 cube Margarine, 1/2 cup Peanut Butter, 8 oz. Chocolate Chips, 8 oz. Butterscotch Chips, 1 large box Chex or Crispies cereal, 2 cups Powdered Sugar.
Melt together first four ingredients. Pour over chex or crispies. Let set; pour in bag with 2 cups powdered sugar. Shake well.
Assembly: Radical Rick gave an "Extreme Science" assembly to the UpRiver Elementary students and staff. The students were able to participate in the high energy demonstrations. He explained different scientific principles throughout the assembly.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Apr. 21 winners were Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Cathy Anderson, Freda Albert, Anna Hatton, Betty Jones, Mike Love, Rhonda Manley and David Groth.
UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Weght Club: The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
Breakfasts and Lunches: The UpRiver breakfasts and lunches are Apr. 28-mini cinnamon rolls and ground beef taco; Apr. 29-maple bar and chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato; May 2-cocoa puff cereal with cottage cheese and chicken nuggets; May 3-blueberry bread slice and hot dog with baked beans and crinkle cut fries; May 4 -biscuit and country gravy and cheese ripper.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on Apr. 29 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own boxes.
CSFH Boxes for seniors (already registered) will also be distributed during this time.
Highway Clean-Up: The Friends of the Library will have their annual highway clean-up on Apr. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are to meet in front of the Tri-Community Library. Donuts and water will be served after the event.
Opening: There is a vacancy for someone who is interested for the office of Commissioner, Sub District 3 for the Emida Fire Protection District. Anyone who is interested, must submit a written request to the District Commission on or before May 10. Any questions call Sherri Buckler, District Clerk at 208-245-6956. All written requests can be mailed to Emida Fire Protection District ATTN: Board of Commissioners 45 S. Emida Ave. St. Maries, Id 83861.
Meeting: There will be a special meeting of the Commission on May 10 at the Emida Fire Hall at 6 p.m. to appoint a Commissioner to fill the vacancy.
NLT: The New Library Team will meet on May 3 at the Tri-Community Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Open to the public.
UpRiver Elementary: The UpRiver Elementary School is attempting to gather kindergarten names and phone numbers to disseminate future kindergarten information including a roundup. Students entering kindergarten must be at least five years old by Sept. 1st. Contact the office at 208-245-3650 for further information.
