Apple season has begun and one of my favorite recipes is for an apple cake. This recipe is very simple and very moist.
Apple Cake: In a large bowl, mix 2 eggs, 1-3/4 cups sugar, 3 tsp. cinnamon, ½ cup vegetable oil. Peel and slice 6 medium apples and add to the mixture in the bowl. Stirring them to coat. In a separate bowl, mix together 2 tsp. baking soda and 2 cups flour. Add to the wet ingredients and mix well until all the flour is absorbed. Pour mixture into a greased 9”x13” pan or 2- 9” round pans. Bake for about 55 minutes. +
Fiction Book Club: The Fiction Book Club is Sept. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library.
Knit and Nosh: The Harrison Knit and Nosh is Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. Bring you knitting, crocheting or other needlecaft and visit while you stitch. Hot beverages are provided.
Pruning Seminar: A Seminar featuring pruning is Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Harrison Library. Fall and winter are the best time to prune most trees, shrubs and perennial flowers but not everything. Learn from Sue Bockelman, aka The Plant Pro, what and how to prune for healthy plants.
Bookmobile: The Bookmobile will be at the Valley Mart Store Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at Harrison Elementary from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Essential Oil Class: A last class on Essential Oils is Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harrison Library. Learn what essential oils are and what they can do for you and how to incorporate the into your life. This month’s theme is cooking with essential oils. Geared for adults but open to all ages.
Cornhole: Cornhole for teens is Sept. 30 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harrison Library.
Classic Guitar: Songs and Solos for Classic Guitar is being presented Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrison Library. It includes music from the Renaissance, Romantic and Modern periods as well as popular music of the 19th and 20th centuries. Each musical selection is introduced with important historical information, biographical notes or personal experiences to engage listeners.
Family Steam: The Family Steam program is introducing a Dinosaur theme Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harrison Library. Open to all ages.
Oktoberfest: The Fifteenth Annual Harrison Oktoberfest is Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harrison City Park. There will be street vendors with food, arts and crafts. Multiple beer vendors with various microbrews and ciders will be featured at the event. Live music will be from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Duo Opener will play from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by Lucky Tongue from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids activities include giant Jenga, painting station bouncy houses, donut eating contest, penny scramble, and more. There will be a free scavenger hunt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds support the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. Contact Amanda Hall for vendor registration, 208-659-1206.
Harvest Festival: The Rose Lake Harvest Festival and Yard Sale is Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the Rose Lake School. There will be locally grown pumpkins, cornstalks, and gourds as well as craft and bake sale happening in the school parking lot. Inside the school, there will be lots of great treasures, including vintage and western clothing, jewelry, holiday décor, antiques, glassware, household items, furniture and more.
Community Yard Sale: A Community Yard Sale is Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valley Mart parking lot. Vendors are welcome. Bring your old, new, used or unwanted items and sell from your trunk. Bring veggies, fruits, jams, and baked items too. There is no charge for the event. Contact Trinity McKee at 505-385-0672 for space information.
Air Force Band: The US Air Force Band will perform at the Kootenai High School Gym Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are required but are free of charge. To obtain tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Barn Party: The Boot Scootin’ Boogie Barn Dance, Dinner, Raffle and Auction is Oct. 22 at the Country Barn Bed and Breakfast, 18500 S. Old Lane Rd., Cataldo. Tickets are $45 each. Tickets include dinner, dance and two drink tickets (must be 21 or older). Cocktail hour is at $3:30, Silent auction is 3:30 to 6 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., live auction is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and dancing to live music by Out West is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at One Shot Charlies or contact Whitney Hruza 208-755-4431.
Bazaar: The Harrison Elementary PTO Bazaar is Nov. 5 at Kootenai Jr. High Gym. Contact Nancy Maitland, 208-689-3191 for Vendor information.
Christmas Child: The Christmas Child Shoebox Project through Samaritan’s Purse is coming soon. The shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, hygiene items, toys and clothing items. The boxes will be shipped to children all over the world. Items for the boxes need to be purchased now. The Harrison Community Baptist Church has an Amazon shopping list available at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/38I7GKDN66NA3?ref_+wl_share , the items will be shipped directly to Julie Gunderson, project coordinator.
Items can also be purchased at the store; toothbrushes (individually packaged), floss, flip flops, socks, underwear, school supplies, baby dolls, toy cars, small stuffed animals, games, etc. The packing party will be Nov. 12.
