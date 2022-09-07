Potato Patties: 4 cups cold Mashed Potatoes, ½ cup Light Cream, 12 Soda Crackers, crushed (about ½ cup), ¼ cup Minced Onion, 1 Egg, slightly beaten, ¼ teaspoon Celery Salt, ¼ teaspoon Pepper, 1/8 teaspoon Garlic Salt.
Grease a griddle and preheat over medium heat. In a bowl, combine potatoes, cream crumbs, onion, egg, celery salt, pepper and garlic salt. Shape mixture into twelve ½-inch-thick patties.
Cook on prepared griddle until brown on bottom and warm on top. Turn and cook 3-4 minutes more or until brown. Keep warm in a 300* oven while cooking remaining patties. Makes 12.
Bunco: Bunco winners were Jean McQueen, first; Kristie Hunter, second; Rona Lynch, third; Cindy Wolfe, fourth. Rona Lynch was the hostess. Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Kristie Hunter’s house in Santa.
Help is Needed: The UpRiver PTO needs help. The shed ( 10 feet x 16 feet) that stores all the materials, which is used for events throughout the school year leaks. Donations of time and materials to make the repairs are needed. Contact Cassie Jolliff at 208-278-8461 or message her on Facebook.
PTO: Some of what the UpRiver PTO does throughout the school year is School Events-fund and operate many school events, including the Halloween carnival, holiday shop, craft and book fair and movie nights. Fund Raising-hold bake sales, have raffles and work with many businesses to raise funds. Assemblies-schedule and sponsor school assemblies like the reptile zoo and radical Rick. Staff and Student Support-provide goodies to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week, purchase ribbons for field day, buy science fair boards and ribbons, purchase items that teachers and students may need throughout the school year. Scholarship- award the Julia Peters scholarship to eligible graduates-who have attended the UpRiver Elementary School. Volunteers are welcome to join.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Sept. 1 winners were Cathy Anderson, Kristie Hunter, Willie Shearer, Michelle Bradley, Eleine Warner, Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Betty Jones, Patsy Wernecke, David Groth, Rhonda Manley and Jim Hason. Tina Smith won the “Super Blackout”. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Weight Club: The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
School Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches for Sept. 7-biscuit and country gravy, wg pepperoni ripper with marinara dipping sauce; Sept. 8-mini blueberry waffles, bean and cheese burritos; Sept. 9-oatmeal breakfast round, chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato; Sept. 12-strawberry smoothie and granola, mini pancakes and sausage patty; Sept. 13-blueberry muffin and assorted flavor yogurt, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetable and milk.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior meals for Sept. 8-braised sirloin tips over noodles, soup/salad bar, corn, homemade whole wheat rolls, cook’s choice dessert and beverage. Sept. 12-chicken enchiladas, refried beans/Spanish rice, whole wheat rolls, ice cream and beverage.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the UpRiver Community Center will have a food distribution on Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box. Plastic bags are needed.
Seniors: Fernwood Senior Center will have its monthly meeting on Sept. 12 following lunch.
FOL Meeting: The Friends of the Library will meet at the Tri-Community Library on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Open to the public.
Coloring: Adult Coloring is on Sept. 13 at the library from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fernwood Water and Sewer District: The Fernwood Water and Sewer District will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 13 at the Santa-Fernwood District Office, 65290 Highway 3 South-Fernwood beginning at 5 p.m.
Emerald Creek Barter Faire: The Emerald Creek Barter Faire will be from Sept. 16-18. Spaces are still available for vendors. Pre-registering online for spots @ http://EmeraldCreekBarterFaire.org Camping-$10 per person and Day Passes-$5 per person.
Gun Raffle: A 300 Win Mag Savage with a 3 x 9 scope is being raffled by the Emida Community Association. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. The drawing will be on Sept. 30. Contact Candy Fuller at 208-245-0404 for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.