Criminal Dispotiosn
Carmen Lee Flemming, b. 1969, of Plummer, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $200 fine, $197.50 cost, 30 days jail (28 suspended, 2 days credit), 1 year unsupervised probation (Aug. 26).
Steven Shane Leas, b. 1983, of St. Maries, pled guilty to driving without privileges (MIS). $127.50 fine, $172.50 cost (Aug. 29).
Mason Karl Sines, b. 1997, of St. Maries, pled guilty to inattentive or careless driving (MIS) (originally driving under the influence (MIS). Withheld judgment. $150 fine, $292.50 cost, 4 days jail, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Dispositions
Chapman Financial Services vs. Kathy A. Judson and Michael R. Judson, $6,715.10 petition granted in favor of Chapman Financial Services (Aug. 26).
ACS Inc. of Idaho vs. Charles R. Peone, $6,282.24 default judgement in favor of ACS Inc. of Idaho (Aug. 31).
Donald S. Suchoski vs. Laura L. Tyner, petition granted in favor of Donald S. Suchoski (Aug. 31).
