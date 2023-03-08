Ground beef Vegetable Soup:1 pound Ground Beef, 1 ½ quarts Water, ¾ cup chopped Celery, 1 cup chopped Carrots, 1 large Onion, chopped, 2 cups cubed Potatoes, 1 ½ teaspoons Salt, ½ cup uncooked Rice, ¼ teaspoon Pepper, 10 ¾-oz.can Tomato Soup.
Crumble ground beef in slow cooker. Add water. Add remaining ingredients except soup. Mix together well. Cover. Cook on low 8-10 hours. Add soup 30 minutes before serving and stir through. Great served with fresh bread or biscuits and pie.
Bunco: Feb. Bunco winners were Candy Bailey, first; Jean McQueen, second; Bess Boutillier and Rona Lynch, third and Rhonda Manley, fourth. Anna Hatton was the hostess. Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Kristie Hunter’s house in Santa.
Welcome: Kathi Cameron is the new Music Teacher at UpRiver Elementary. Ms. Cameron has many years of experience. Ms. Cameron taught in Alaska, California and Idaho.
Mike Waisanen formally of Genesse now works in the maintenance department with 29 years of experience at UpRiver Elementary. Mr. Waisanen’s wife, Heidi teaches at the St. Maries Middle School and they have two grown children, Cassandra and Jeffery.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Mar. 2 winners were Jim Hanson, Cathy Anderson, Anna Hatton, Rhonda Manley, Tina Smith, Kristie Hunter, David Groth, Bess Boutillier, Tammy Warren, Mike Love and Betty Jones. Jim Hanson won the Super Blackout. The progressive Super Blackout is $160 in 50 numbers or less.
UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Must be 18 or older to play.
Weight Club: Kristi Preyer was the Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Coin Drive Challenge: UpRiver Elementary is continuing their classroom-level coin drive, to provide books for all. It will be Dime-Wednesday, Quarter-Thursday and Anything Goes-Friday. The grade that collects the most will receive a prize.
Breakfasts and Lunches: The UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches for Mar. 8-biscuit and country gravy and cheese pizza; Mar. 9-pancake sausage stick and chicken noodle soup with cheese filled breadsticks; Mar. 10-minii cinnamon rolls and ham and cheese sub sandwich with lettuce and tomato: Mar. 13-honey nut cheerios with string cheese and mini corn dogs with baked beans; Mar. 14-apple cinnamon Texas toast and barbecue chicken drumstick with macaroni and cheeses with three cheese sauce. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetables and milk. Breakfast is free to all students.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior meals for Mar. 9-chicken alfredo, spinach, salad bar, vegetable soup, sourdough French bread, cook’s choice dessert and beverage; Mar. 13-homemade pizza, salad bar, corn, homemade whole wheat rolls, ice cream and beverage. Meals are served at noon.
Book Fair: The UpRiver Elementary annual Book Fair continues until Mar. 10. Mar. 8 (tonight) will be “Parent’s Night” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Books can also be bought on the school’s Online Book Fair. The homepage is www.scholastic.com/bf/upriverelementaryschool
Science Fair: Parents and friends can view the third-sixth grade “Science Fair” projects Mar. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Early Childhood Screening & Infant Toddler Screening: UpRiver residents, with small children are encouraged to make an appointment for the Early Childhood Screening & Infant Toddler Screening. It will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1100 College Ave, St. Maries March 10. Screening areas will be in communication, motor and cognitive skills, social/emotional, self-help, hearing and vision. The program will be providing screenings for children birth to 3. St Maries School District will be providing screenings for children 3 to 5.
For an appointment or more information, call Heyburn School at 208-245-2025. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to the screening.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution Mar. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box. Plastic bags are needed.
Donated: The UpRiver Elementary students collected 500 food items during their “Food Drive”. The food was donated to the UpRiver Food Bank.
Force Protection: A Force Protection of family and safety will be on Mar. 11 at the Fernwood CAF Building at 3 p.m. The speaker will be local resident, Erik Johnson a retired peace officer and firearms instructor. Mr. Johnson will give a presentation of what force protection of your family looks like and how to be prepared. He will offer information on other sources that can help individuals be on track for protecting themselves and family members.
Taco Feed & Auction: There will be a Taco Feed Mar. 11 at the Fernwood Senior Center. Tacos will be served at 5 p.m. with a silent and live auction to follow at 6 p.m. The price will be $12 a person and $5 for 5 and under, taken at the door. Some of the auction items are loads of rock, $750 for lowboy, loads of spinouts, one unit farm posts, dwm riffle, target, paddle, fishing pole and reel, sleeping bag and pillows, wheel barrel, UpRiver Panther’s apparel, flooring, Christmas dishes, wrenches, gift certificates, gift baskets, extension cord, tool bucket & items, hair products and game cam. Sponsored by The New Library Team. All proceeds will go to the New Library fund.
Senior Meeting: The Fernwood Senior monthly meeting will be held Mar. 13 after the noon meal.
FOL: Friends of the Library (FOL) will meet at the Tri-Community Library Mar. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Open to the public.
School Board Meeting: The School Board meeting will be at UpRiver Elementary’s gymnasium Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Voting: The Supplemental Levy (St. Maries Joint School District 41) replaces the current on that expires this year. There will be no increase to the taxpayers. Voting polls will be for Emida- at the Emida Fire Station and for Fernwood- at the Fernwood CAF Building and for Santa- at the UpRiver Bible Church from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fernwood Water and Sewer District: The Fernwood Water and Sewer District will meet Mar. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Santa-Fernwood District Office, 65290 Highway 3 South.
Reading: Silverwood log sheets are due March 23.
Bible Study: The Santa Creek Valley Bible Study will meet on Saturday evenings in the kitchen of the Emida Community Center at 6 p.m. The change in time will be for summer.
Emida Library: The Emida Library, located at the Emida Community Center is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free books are available during this time.
