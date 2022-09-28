Polish Sausage Bean Soup: 1-pound package Dried Great Northern Beans, 28-ounce can Whole Tomatoes, 2 8-ounce cans Tomato Sauce, 2 large Onions, chopped, 3 cloves Garlic, minced, 1 teaspoon Salt, 1/4-1/2 teaspoon pepper, according to your taste preference, 3 Celery Ribs, sliced Bell Pepper, sliced large Ham Bone or Ham Hock, 1-2 pounds Smoked Sausage Links, sliced.
Cover beans with water and soak for 8 hours. Rinse and drain. Place beans in 6-quart cooker and cover with water. Combine all other ingredients, except sausage, in large bowl. Stir into beans in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on high 1-1 ½ hours. Reduce to low. Cook 7 hours. Remove ham bone or hock and debone. Stir ham pieces back into soup. Add sausage links. Cook on low 1 hour. *Note: for enhanced flavor, brown sausage before adding to soup. Makes 10 servings.
Success: The Emerald Creek Barter Faire was a big success according to Carrie Hill, administrator. Ms. Hill stated that next year is on and it will be the third weekend in Sept.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Sept. 22 winners were Jim Hanson, Anna Rowsey, Tina Smith, Rona Lynch, David Groth, Kristie Hunter, Betty Jones, Annette Parker, Cathy Anderson, Rhonda Manley, Janice Hardman. Tina Smith and Rona Lynch won the “Hot Ball”.
Weight Club: Rosemary Newman was the Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
Early Release: The UpRiver Elementary school has “Early Release” on every Monday. Students are to be picked up at 2:35 p.m.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the UpRiver Community Center will have a food distribution Sept. 30 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box.
CSFH boxes for (individuals already signed) seniors will also be distributed during this time.
School Breakfasts and Lunches: UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches for
Sept. 28-biscuit and country gravy and whole grain pepperoni pizza with low fat cheese; Sept. 29-cinnamon toast crunch bar and ground beef taco; Sept. 30-Maple bar and turkey and cheese sub with lettuce and tomato; Oct.3-cocoa puffs cereal, string cheese, mixed fruit and chicken nuggets, corn, broccoli and cheese, pineapple tidbits, rice crispy treat; Oct. 4-mini strawberry cream cheese filled bagel, applesauce and hot dog, baked beans, tater gems, peaches. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100% fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetable and milk. Breakfast is free to all students.
Senior Meals: Fernwood Senior meals for Sept. 29-sumac chicken & couscous, Mediterranean vegetables, soup/salad bar, homemade whole wheat roll, halva and beverage; Oct 1-ham with raisin sauce, squash, green beans, whole wheat rolls, brownie and beverage.
Chili Feed/Gun Raffle: There will be an all-you-can-eat Chili Feed Sept. 30th at the Emida Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 a person, taken at the door. The drawing for the 300-win mag Savage with a 3x9 scope will be done at 6 p.m. Need not be present to win. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20 and will be available for purchase until the drawing time. The event is sponsored by the Emida Community Center Association.
Scrapbooking: The Tri-Community Library will have a scrapbooking class Oct. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m.
NLT: The New Library Team will meet Oct. 4 at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. Open to the public.
AA: An open Alcohol Anonymous meeting meets in the library of the Emida Community Center on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. An open Alcohol Anonymous meeting meets in the basement of the UpRiver Bible Church in Fernwood at 3 p.m. The door facing the parking lot will be open.
