Friday, Aug. 26
9:57 a.m.: A St. Maries resident requested extra patrol on the Benewah Creek Road. The caller said vehicles are driving way too fast.
1:17 p.m.: A caller reported a motorcycle accident near DeSmet. He said he stopped and the driver said he was fine and didn’t want him to call anyone. The caller said he thought he should let someone know because it seemed weird.
4:39 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported she has been having a lot of golf balls in her yard. She said she got a new car a couple weeks ago and her windshield was cracked and there was a golf ball on the ground beside her vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 27
12:41 a.m.: A Plummer man reported he had a drunk individual at his home that needed to be removed.
4:46 a.m.: A caller reported someone has hit all the cones and rearranged them at the construction site near the Santa Y.
8:03 a.m.: A St. Maries woman wanted to report a loose and annoying dog. She said it is a menace.
12:15 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he was having trouble with his neighbor pulling crap. He said he believes it’s because his neighbor is jealous that he can fix more equipment faster.
8:02 p.m.: A caller reported seeing smoke on the St. Maries River.
Sunday, Aug. 28
3:28 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he believed he had a heart attack or stroke. He said since he was still alive, he thought he better call for an ambulance.
2:00 p.m.: A St. Maries resident wanted to speak to a deputy in regards to a disagreement over a driveway issue and a gate that has now been put up.
5:03 p.m.: A DeSmet woman wondered if anyone had called in about a missing goat. She said her husband was hauling hay from the field and saw a goat with a red collar running through the field.
Monday, Aug. 29
8:46 a.m.: A Fernwood woman reported there was a group of kids that came to her house last night and threw apples at her place. She said they made a giant mess and she has pictures of them and wanted to speak to a deputy.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
3:23 p.m.: A Plummer man reported his fiancé was drunk with his kids and she was not supposed to be drinking.
4:28 p.m.: There was a report of a male along Highway 3 that had driven his Harley through a barbwire fence.
4:52 p.m.: A Fernwood woman reported an individual’s child just through a shotgun shell at her. She said it very much felt like a threat. She wanted a deputy to come look at the shell; she said she would not move it.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
9:15 a.m.: A woman reported someone forged her name on stimulus checks while she was in jail and filed her taxes.
3:36 p.m.: A Tensed man reported his neighbor was cussing and threatening the contractor he hired.
6:00 p.m.: There was a report of a man slumped over in his vehicle and appeared to be passed out.
Thursday, Sept. 1
12:40 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported the carnival employees have their music turned up too loud and have been asked to turn it down.
