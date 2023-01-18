Friday, Jan. 6
7:50 a.m.: A St. Maries man wanted a deputy to come and talk to him regarding some suspicious things. He said he has seen needles and rolled up dollar bills and has seen a bunch of posts regarding fentanyl placed in dollar bills.
8:52 a.m.: A Fernwood woman called and said her husband mentioned someone had been busted for stolen property. She said they had some chainsaws go missing and she has the serial numbers of the saws.
8:53 a.m.: There was a request for an ambulance to respond to DeSmet for a woman having heart problems.
4:02 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported a neighbor that lives further down the road just threatened him to stop plowing the road while riding a snowmobile while intoxicated and usually carries a firearm so probably had one on him today.
10:25 p.m.: There was a report of a two-story home with a roof that seems to be on fire.
Saturday, Jan. 7
1:09 p.m.: A caller reported Smokey Road in St. Maries was a sheet of ice and needed sand put on it.
3:53 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported other students were threatening his children. He said the children are 12 years old.
8:39 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she got into another fight with her husband. She said he took her ID and money and won’t give it back.
Sunday, Jan. 8.
3:18 p.m.: There was a report of a couple people that fell a tree onto a fiber line. The caller said he thinks they have been drinking.
8:00 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported a broke down vehicle in his driveway blocking access. He said he has a propane tank that cannot be filled because the vehicle is in the way. He said this is the second time the vehicle has been broke down and blocked access.
Monday, Jan. 9
10:24 a.m.: A Plummer man reported he received a weird phone call. He said when he picked it up there was a little kid crying and screaming on the phone. He said he was sure it was a kid. He said someone came and took the phone from the kid and hung up.
3:36 p.m.: A Tensed woman wanted to speak with the sheriff regarding private property issues. She said the private property has a family cemetery and the person who inherited the property is threatening to keep them off of it. She wanted to know what she could do.
7:00 p.m.: A St. Maries woman requested a lift assist for her husband, noninjury.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
3:01 a.m.: There was a report of a spun out semi along Highway 95.
12:53 p.m.: A St. Maries man wanted to file a harassment complaint against an individual. He said it’s over family drama and it had been going on for some time. He said it stopped until the funeral was over. He said the woman got his phone number and he has like 90 text messages and three calls.
1:53 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported his girlfriend and daughter were just chased up the driveway by his neighbor’s aggressive dogs. He said this is not the first time they have had problems. He said the neighbors are hostile and deny things when approached.
2:38 p.m.: A caller reported Mutch Creek was a sheet of ice.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
1:59 p.m.: There was a report of two males and a female cutting trees on state land. The caller wanted a deputy to go and speak with them.
3:57 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported her aunt was trying to serve an individual with papers and the individual wouldn’t open the door. She said the outside of the residence smelled like marijuana.
5:08 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported she locked herself out of her car and her four-month-old baby was inside.
Thursday, Jan. 12
7:41 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported he found a dog. He said it was black and skinny. He was unable to catch it because it was skittish.
4:32 p.m.: There was a report of an older male wearing a thick jacket walking down Main Avenue in St. Maries. The caller said the man was intoxicated and throwing trash everywhere.
