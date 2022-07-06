Prosecutor’s Office
Michael L. Bassett, Jr., b. 1979, of St. Maries. Felony: possession of major contraband in a correction facility (June 25).
Tyler D. Hughes, b. 1999, of Coeur d’Alene. Misdemeanors: driving without privileges, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent, under the influence of a controlled substance while in immediate possession of a loaded firearm, and open container (June 24).
Therese L. Shreiner, b. 1960, of St. Maries. Misdemeanors: excessive DUI (June 25).
Thomas C. Dahlquist, b. 1962, of Plummer. Felonies: robbery and aggravated assault (June 24).
Matthew D. Howard, b. 1996, of Newport, Wash. Misdemeanors: hunt from motorized vehicle, hunt without a valid license, taking big game during closed season, taking big game with aid of artificial light (between Aug. 2021 and Dec. 2021).
Jason L. Harmon, b. 1993, of Clarkston, Wash. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (June 23).
Bucky J. Turner, b. 1987, of St. Maries. Felony: introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility (June 27).
Tyler B. Minier, b. 1995, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: malicious injury to property (June 26).
Lonnie J. Layman, b. 2001, of St. Maries. Felony: murder in the second degree (June 29).
Criminal Dispositions
Noah J. Brennaman, b. 1992, of St. Maries, pled guilty to petty theft (MIS). $1,000 fine ($700 suspended), $157.50 cost, 60 days jail (all suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation (June 27).
Katherin Rose Pierce, b. 1994, of Boise, pled guilty to drug paraphernalia – use or possess with intent to use (MIS). $197.50 cost, 7 days jail (7 days credit) (June 27).
Civil Dispositions
Peterson Enterprises Inc. vs. Rebecca A. Jones, $1,361.91 default judgement awarded to Peterson Enterprises Inc. (June 24).
Jason and Mindy Robinson vs. William and April Windom, $3,328 petition granted in favor of Jason and Mindy Robinson (June 24).
Clifford Avery vs. UniRac Inc., $5,082 default judgment awarded to Clifford Avery (June 24).
