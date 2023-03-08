Friday, Feb. 24
1:39 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported a slide off near 15th and Jefferson. He said it was up at the top of the hill by the school.
11:00 a.m.: A St. Maries woman accidently dialed 911. She said she was trying to program her business phone to dial out. She said she did not have an emergency.
12:16 p.m.: There was a report of a truck with a trailer full of branches. The caller said the branches were falling out onto the highway near Golf Course Road.
2:53 p.m.: A Santa woman reported someone stole a trailer and bed liner off her property.
2:58 p.m.: A woman requested extra patrol after school on Meadowhurst. She said she has children playing outside and multiple trucks come racing through trying to beat traffic.
6:57 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported her boyfriend was drinking and punched her in the face, and will not let her leave.
Saturday, Feb. 25
12:50 p.m.: A Tensed caller reported there was a very clear verbal altercation happening with a lot of screaming and yelling.
5:22 p.m.: There was a report of a large rock the size of a watermelon in the westbound lane of the St. Joe River Road.
5:29 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported a barn was on fire. The caller went to the house and knocked but no one answered even though several vehicles were parked there.
7:21 p.m.: A Santa woman requested an ambulance for her mother who had been in pain all day and was throwing up.
Sunday, Feb. 26
10:01 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported it was her week to have the children and her ex said he’s not exchanging.
11:50 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he and his girlfriend came out of the grocery store to their vehicle being hit, and the vehicle left the scene.
6:15 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said there needs to be gravel put down at the top of Mutch Creek.
Monday, Feb. 27
7:39 a.m.: A St. Maries resident made a parking complaint about a vehicle being left at the end of their driveway.
12:53 p.m.: A Tensed resident made a report of a possible domestic between mother and teen daughter.
3:37 p.m.: There was a report of a male walking down Highway 3 who seemed to be disoriented. The male was described as wearing sweats and a red and white flannel.
3:45 p.m.: There was a report of rocks scattered in the northbound lane of Highway 3 at mile post 81.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
1:09 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported he was just above the one mile along Hells Gulch and if someone doesn’t do something with it someone is going to slide off the road.
1:32 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported her neighbor’s dogs bark. She said she was concerned about neglect and went to look at them and saw one dog with a chain wrapped around its leg that looked like it had been that way for a while.
10:34 p.m.: A Tensed woman reported she got a text from her daughter advising her mom and her husband were having a domestic.
Wednesday, March 1
7:19 p.m.: A man reported his phone was stolen from his son by his ex-wife. He was advised to call Shoshone County because it was out of county.
